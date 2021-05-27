(Shenandoah) -- Wyatt Schmitt's stellar night on the mound and some offensive fireworks in the fourth and fifth innings propelled Clarinda to a 9-2 victory over Shenandoah on Thursday night, moving the Cardinals to 3-0.
"It's always good to be 3-0," Coach Rod Eberly said. "But we've got a long way to go."
Schmitt was remarkable for the Cardinals in four innings on the bump. The sophomore struck out nine batters and allowed only three hits.
"My fastball was working the most," Schmitt said. "I also really liked my off-speed."
"He was pretty good," Eberly said of Schmitt. "He showed signs of good poise. We are excited about where we are at."
A strong pitching performance appeared in question in the first inning when Shenandoah muscled two hits in their first three batters and scored a run.
Schmitt clamped down and only allowed one more hit in the next three innings of duty.
"I knew we were only down one," Schmitt said. "I had to pitch with what I could to not let any runs come across."
The sophomore hurler artfully painted the corners on Thursday night, striking out six batters with a called strike three.
"I‘ve got to thank Logan Green (the catcher) for working back there," Schmitt said. "It's hard to paint the corners."
Clarinda tied the contest at 1 with an RBI from Cooper Neal. Shenandoah could not counter in the third, opening the door for an explosive fourth inning for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals mounted three runs in the fourth, two of which came on an RBI-double from Tadyn Brown to push Clarinda's lead to 5-1.
In the fifth, Cole Baumgart's single plated a run and Jon McCall followed with a two-RBI single to make the score 8-1. Michael Shull relieved Schmitt in the fifth and Eli Drennen secured the game's final out for the 9-2 win.
Clarinda's mid-game magic is not unique to them. They plated five total runs in the fifth and sixth inning of Tuesday's 8-3 victory over Glenwood.
"I hope we don't wait until the middle of the game to score runs," Eberly said. "But we had some good at-bats in the middle of the game. When you do that, you're going to be successful. Our approach was better, and we got pitches we could handle."
Neal, Schmitt and Baumgart finished the contest with two hits apiece. Jarod McNeese drew a walk, wore a pitch and scored twice. Shull scored twice after drawing a pair of walks. McCall complemented his two RBIs with a run scored.
Shenandoah received hits from Hunter Dukes, Brady Owen and Braden Knight. The Mustangs (1-1) return to action on Saturday when they face Mount Ayr.
Clarinda (3-0) returns to play on Tuesday with a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader against Atlantic. Coach Eberly and company are happy with their early-season results but not satisfied.
"We still have some defensive things to clean up," he said. "But we feel like pitching and defense are our strengths. Hopefully, we can continue to get better at the plate. If we can do that, we will be a handful at the end of the year."
