(Treynor) -- Treynor’s Jaxon Schumacher was unhappy with his recruiting interest heading into his senior year. So, he made a decision to change that.
“I decided to forgo my fall football season and played in Cedar Rapids with the Iowa Select Perfect Game team,” Schumacher told KMA Sports. “I think playing there really pushed my recruiting process.”
With the recruiting process in full swing, Schumacher eventually found his fit right there in Cedar Rapids at Kirkwood.
“I love the program,” Schumacher said, “but the biggest thing was obviously the schooling. I enjoy how it’s a big campus, but everything around it is (like a small school). I really enjoyed how the school was a big campus, but they really emphasize how small classes are and made me feel a little more comfortable.”
Schumacher hit .500/.652/.887 with nine doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI during his junior season with the Cardinals, earning accolades across the area and state. With those kind of numbers and the career he’s put together, it’s obvious Schumacher has the tools to take things even further.
“I’m hoping that they will be able to push me out to a four-year program,” Schumacher said. “Obviously, my hope is to go to a good Power Five. I feel I have the skills and a mindset to play there, but obviously my goal right now is to play at Kirkwood. I hope they can develop me even better and get me to where I want to be, which is down south at a Power Five school.”
Listen to the complete interview with Schumacher on his decision below.