(Clarinda) -- Big hits from Jaxon Schumacher and AJ Schiltz pushed Treynor past Underwood for the first time in three tries this season and into a Class 2A district championship.
The Cardinals (15-10) turned around a pair of eight-run losses to Underwood (20-4) on Tuesday, grabbing a gutty 9-6 win over the Western Iowa Conference champions.
“Going into this game, I told the guys it was going to be a dogfight for 21 outs,” Coach Scott Wallace said. “Underwood is phenomenal. I’m just ecstatic right now.”
“They’re a top tier squad,” Schiltz added. “One through nine, they’re good all the way around. Good defense and offense. A couple good pitchers. Our team might not be the most talented, but we play with a lot of heart and passion.”
Schiltz provided the difference in the fourth inning, blasting a three-run triple off the top of the wall in center field.
“They were getting me down in the zone,” he said. “They were getting me to chase a lot of pitches down and out. I was sitting low and away, and they missed a changeup a little bit in. I got a hold of it.”
While Schiltz’s hit gave the Cardinals their biggest lead, Schumacher provided a little cushion with a two-run blast in the sixth.
“I saw (a runner) on base,” Schumacher said. “I wasn’t thinking anything of it. All I needed to do was get on and move the runners around, but I saw one I could drive. I hit it, and it just flew.”
Schumacher also starred on the mound for the Cardinals, gutting through four innings while allowing five runs and stranding nine Underwood runners.
“It was pretty dicey (to navigate through the Underwood lineup),” he added. “They’re one of the best teams in the state. One through nine, they are pretty top tier. I just knew I couldn’t let them get extended on any ball. I knew anything over the plate was going to get pieced up.”
To Underwood’s credit, they did find some success. The Eagles scored three two-out runs in the first to answer a two-run opening inning from Treynor. They added another in the third and fourth innings each, but Schumacher continually limited the damage before turning things over to Kaden Snyder and Holden Minahan, who threw 1 2/3 and 1 1/3 innings, respectively, to close the game.
“We were going to go with Jaxon from the get-go,” Coach Wallace said. “If we had to, we would run 110 (pitches) with him. Once he got comfortable, I told him we have to get him through the fourth or fifth inning. He got us right where needed to be, and we were trying to pitch different guys and different speeds at them to throw their hitting off.”
While Schumacher and Schiltz provided a pair of big blasts, the Treynor offense came out with an early message: It wasn’t going to be as easy in the postseason. The Cardinals scored two runs six batters into the game and continually kept the pressure on with two more in the third, the three in the fourth and the final two in the sixth.
“I told the guys, we are the visiting team, and we have to put something on the board,” Wallace said. “Put the pressure on them, or they will pull away from us. We were fortunate to get a couple runs there in the top of the first, and we kept fighting.”
The Cardinals posted 13 hits, including three from Charlie Schrage and two each from Mason Yochum, Ryan Bach and Schumacher. Schumacher and Schiltz had three RBI each while Schumacher scored four runs.
Underwood, which got five strikeouts each from Jack Vanfossan (4 IP) and Garrett Luett (3 IP), had 10 hits, led by two apiece from Mason Boothby, Vanfossan, Clayton Luett and Jake Reimer. Reimer drove in a team-best two runs in the defeat.
Another fine season for the Eagles ends with at least 20 wins for the third time in the past four years. They will say goodbye to starters Kaiden Rodenburg, Clayton Luett, Reimer and Easton Eledge and reserves Jack Dalen and Ethan Louison.
Meanwhile, Treynor awaits the winner of Clarinda and Red Oak, which was suspended in the bottom of the second due to impending weather with Clarinda leading 6-0. The two teams will resume the game on Wednesday at 6:00 PM on the KMAX-Stream.
Regardless of the opponent, Coach Wallace says he will impart the same message.
“It’s going to be the last team standing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the records are right now. Throw the records out. It’s the postseason. We have to play 21 outs to win.”
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Wallace, Schumacher and Schiltz below.