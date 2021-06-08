(Underwood) -- Treynor made the race for the Western Iowa Conference title interesting with a 7-1 victory over Underwood on Monday night behind stellar pitching and a five-run seventh inning.
"Year in and year out, They're (Underwood) always a high-quality program," Coach Scott Wallace said. "To come in here and get a win feels good."
The win came courtesy of another stellar outing from sophomore pitcher Jaxon Schumacher, who tossed 103 pitches, struck out six, walked three and allowed only two hits -- one of which came from the first batter he faced.
"I struggled on the mound in the first," he said. "But we fought back and kept battling throughout the game. I didn't want any runs to be scored and did everything I could to help my team win the game."
"He has the right mindset," Wallace said. "If he hits his spot, locates his fastball and offspeed, he's a talented pitcher."
Schumacher routinely wiggled his way out of dicey situations, stranding six Underwood runners on base.
"I told myself that I had it and would push through it," he said. "I tried to throw strikes and not allow any more hits."
Offensively, the Cardinals plated what proved to be the game-winning run in the second inning from perhaps the unlikeliest of candidates -- freshman Loeck Helvie.
Helvie, who played in place of the injured Grady McKern, earned his first career hit with a single that scored two runs, handing the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.
"It was awesome for Loeck," Coach Wallace said. "Loeck stepped up and has been really working hard. It was great to see him get those runs in."
Underwood's lone run of the night came from their batter of the evening -- Mason Boothby. Boothby opened the game with a triple and scored on a passed ball. Underwood stranded two runners in the second, left a runner on third in the third and stranded a runner in the fifth, too.
In the sixth, the Eagles managed to run Schumacher off the mound and loaded the bases on Treynor reliever Brock Wallace, but Wallace weaved his way out of trouble, ending the frame with a strikeout to Boothby.
Treynor tacked on five insurance runs in the seventh, led by a 2-RBI double from Payton Chapman to push the lead to 7-2.
"We didn't stop and kept grinding," Wallace said. "That's been the mindset since I took over. Putting the ball in play is key for our offense."
Blake Hall reached in the seventh with a hit by pitch for the third time of the night but became Underwood's ninth-stranded runner, handing Treynor the victory.
Chapman paced Treynor's offense with two hits. Schumacher, Helvie, Mason Yochum, Brock Poland and Brady Coffman also muscled hits for the Cardinals. Poland and Chapman swiped two bases apiece.
Cael Jensen got the start for Underwood and tossed four innings. Boothby relieved Jensen in the fifth and Josh Ravlin pitched the seventh. Boothby and Kaiden Rodenburg recorded Underwood's only two hits. The Eagles (7-1, 6-1) return to action on Wednesday against Kuemper Catholic.
Monday's result spices up the top portion of the Western Iowa Conference standings as Treynor, Underwood and Tri-Center each hold one conference loss. The squads match up against each other twice. Treynor now owns a win over Underwood, Underwood beat Tri-Center in their first meeting, and Treynor has not met Tri-Center yet this season. Underwood's rematch with Treynor occurs on June 22nd in Treynor.
"It could come down to the wire," Coach Wallace said about the WIC. "Anyone could win in it this year."
Treynor (4-2, 4-1) turns around on Tuesday and faces Missouri Valley. Their week continues on Thursday against Kingsley-Pierson -- a Class 1A semifinalist last season.
"We have a busy week this week, so hopefully tonight sets the tone for this week and down the road. It's a confidence-builder for our team."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Schumacher and Coach Wallace.