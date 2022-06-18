(Neola) -- The Treynor baseball team collected a much-needed impressive victory over Tri-Center on Friday.
The Cardinals (8-7, 8-4) leaned on a pitching doozy from Jaxon Schumacher and a fast start on offense to collect a 10-4 win for Tri-Center's first loss of the season.
"Teamwork," said Treynor head coach Scott Wallace, "we all played together as one. In the last two weeks, we've lost in pretty much every way possible. The dugout was electric, and the bats finally came alive. I'm tickled pink to put up 12 hits against a team like Tri-Center. It's a monkey off our back."
The Cardinals wasted no time getting on top of Tri-Center's usually stout pitching rotation. The Cardinals plated three runs in the first and never trailed to avenge their June 2nd loss to Tri-Center.
It helped that they received a career performance from Schumacher on the bump.
"I think we played great as a team together," Schumacher said. "We've been preaching all week about playing together as a team. We had 12 hits today. That's teamwork if I've ever seen it. It was a great team effort."
Schumacher took advantage of the three-run lead spotted to him and tossed 6 1/3 innings of high-quality baseball. The junior fanned 11 Tri-Center bats while scattering four hits and walking two.
"My arm was feeling good," he said. "Coach Wallace had a great scouting report. I trust him with a lot of it."
Schumacher contained Tri-Center's 1-2-3 batters -- Jaxon Johnson, Justice Weers and Michael Turner --to just one total in six at-bats.
"I didn't want to leave any (fastballs) hanging," Schumacher said. "I know if I did -- the ball would never be seen again. I knew I had to be good on the mound, throw at my spots, hit the zone and play my game."
"(Jaxon was) phenomenal tonight," Wallace said. "He's a competitor. I'll put him up against anybody in the state in the 2A field. He goes out there and competes every pitch. That's what you have to have for a pitcher to be that dominant."
Schumacher added two hits and two RBI to Treynor's offense, while AJ Schiltz scored two off a single in the first.
Ryan Bach had two hits and doubled while Charlie Schrage, Brady Wallace and Kaden Snyder bopped two singles, and Wallace drove in a run. Holden Minahan was responsible for a sacrifice fly RBI.
Tri-Center cut Treynor's lead to 3-2 in the first, but Treynor scored three in the third and two more in the fourth to grow their lead to 8-2, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Every member of Treynor's lineup scored a run, registered a hit or had an RBI.
"We came out the first inning and got right after them," Wallace said. "To continually put the ball in play is what we need moving forward."
Friday's impressive win was a welcomed boost for a Treynor team that has struggled to find consistency this season.
"We have all the ingredients needed to have a successful program," Wallace said. "We've just been waiting to break out."
The Cardinals return to action on Monday against Riverside.
Alex Corrin led Tri-Center's offensive attack with two hits and two RBI in the loss. The Trojans used five pitchers in the defeat. Isaac Wohlhuter ultimately took the loss.
The Trojans (14-1) hope to bounce back Monday when they face Underwood for first place in the WIC standings.
Check out the full interviews with Schumacher and Coach Wallace below.