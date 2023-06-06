(Treynor) -- With the 2023 season well underway, a balanced Treynor baseball squad is looking to build upon its early success.
The Cardinals are 6-2 on the season and sit atop the Western Iowa Conference standings.
“What I kind of see with the players this year is that they’re really playing for each other and with each other,” Treynor baseball head coach Scott Wallace said. “Not a whole lot of egos this year. A lot of high fives, smiles, they’re playing loose, they’re having fun, and I think that’s got a lot to do with the early season success we’ve had.”
Five of Treynor’s six wins have been decided by three runs or less.
“I’ve always been an advocate of the 21-out mentality,” Wallace said. “We can handle adversity inning-by-inning. One of the big things we preach with the boys is to win each inning. If we can win each inning, hold opposing teams to no runs or one run, whatever it may be. Having the confidence to do that has a lot to do with what we’ve done so far.”
Per usual, Jaxon Schumahcer is the team’s most potent offensive threat.
Schumacher batted .500 in his junior campaign and is on the same trajectory again as a senior with a .562 average, nine hits and eight RBI through the first eight games.
“[Schumacher’s] ability to hit to all aspects of the field [is what makes him so good],” Wallace said. “I can recall back when he was younger he was kind of a natural pull-hitter. Over the last couple years, we’ve worked with him to where he’s able to spray the ball all over the field. That’s gonna be big for him this season and moving forward when he goes off to Kirkwood next year.”
Treynor is taking a by-committee approach to its pitching rotation this season, with guys like Ryan Bach, Andrew Kellar, Will Parrott, Charlie Schrage and Loeck Helvie all contributing on the mound.
“Early on in the season, I don;’t really think we have an ace, per se,” Wallace said. “Right now, I don’t really think we have a dominant ace on the staff. There’s multiple kids that I have confidence in to go out there and start the game.”
Last year, Treynor was eliminated from the postseason by Clarinda in the district finals. This year, the Cardinals look to take a few more steps.
“In any year, every team’s main goal is to qualify for the state tournament,” Wallace said. “To be one of the top eight teams out of 96 2A school districts, that says something. [I want us] to go out to compete every night and have a deep run.”
While it seems as if the season just started, only four weeks remain in Treynor’s regular season schedule.
With that in mind, the Cardinals look to remain a tight-knit squad and continue their winning ways in preparation for the playoffs.
“If we stay healthy and continue to play as a team, we can accomplish those goals,” Wallace said. “It comes down to the boys each night, when they cross those foul lines, they gotta trust each other, have fun, get the timely hits when we need them. [If we can do that], I think we should have a good chance this year of making a deep run.
Treynor is back on the diamond Tuesday night for a road date with WIC rival Underwood at 7:30 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Wallace from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.