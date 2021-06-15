(Treynor) -- Treynor's Jaxon Schumacher has shined at the plate and on the mound recently. And it has led to his team's success.
The sophomore earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honor because of his monster showing during the Cardinals' 3-1 stretch that featured wins over Underwood, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia.
"I'm starting to get the hang of things and putting the pieces together," Schumacher said. "I'm trying to do things for my team that gets us wins."
Schumacher pioneered a Cardinals offense that scored 8, 11 and 10 in their wins by going 7-for-12 with a double, two home runs, eight RBIs, six runs, three walks and three stolen bases.
"My teammates in front of me helped me a lot by getting on base," he said. "I saw pitches I could drive every at-bat, and I took every opportunity I could to get on base and do everything I could for my team."
Schumacher homered against Missouri Valley as part of a five-RBI night and followed three days later with another homer against Logan-Magnolia.
"I felt it in my hands, looked up, and saw it flying," he said about his homers. "I just knew. It's a great feeling."
Schumacher is hitting .603/.703/1.333 with a team-high 16 RBI, 11 extra-base hits and three homers.
Defensively, he shined on the mound on Monday in the Cardinals' 7-1 win over Underwood with a six-strikeout, one-run performance in 5 1/3 innings of action.
"I just want to throw the ball hard, hit my spots, and do everything I can to minimize the hits and runs this season."
Schumacher is 3-0 in four starts with a 0.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .036 against him in 14 1/3 innings. He usually catches when he's not pitching, which he feels only helps him when it's his turn on the hill.
"In the past, I've done what I've needed to," he said. "I know the strike zone. Over the years, being behind the plate has helped me pound the strike zone."
Treynor sits at 7-3 this season, but it hasn't been smooth sailing. The Cardinals lost many key contributors from last year's state tournament team to graduation and without a few expected contributors due to injuries.
"We have had some ups and downs," Schumacher said. "But we've battled through the adversity and worked together. We think we can go all the way to the state tournament. We have some high expectations for each other, and we think we can do it."
Click below to hear the full interview with Schumacher.