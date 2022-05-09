(Red Oak) -- Kuemper Catholic and sophomore Maverick Schwabe claimed Hawkeye Ten Conference championships on Monday in Red Oak.
Schwabe edged Lewis Central’s Jordan Greenwood in the first playoff hole after both posted 78s.
“It was a long day,” Schwabe expressed to KMA Sports. “The heat and humidity, we hadn’t played in anything like this. It affects everyone. I knew if I just hung in there and stayed around I would have a shot at it.”
Schwabe shot a 41 on the front nine but rebounded for a 37 on the back while Greenwood posted a 40 and a 38, leading to the playoff hole.
“I thought he was going to beat me by a mile,” Schwabe said. “I beat him on nine holes on our course, and he beat me in Atlantic by a lot.”
Greenwood outdrove Schwabe, but the Knights’ sophomore hit an approach to the fringe along the right side of the green. LC’s senior standout followed with a 7 iron out of bounds before conceding the hole.
“Once he hit that drive, I thought I was done for,” Schwabe said. “He hit a 7 iron out of bounds, and I hit a 3 wood from 220. That just shows the gap in our game. I wish him the best. That’s kind of a bad way to lose, but I guess I won.”
“I had 166 up the hill,” Greenwood said. “I was trying to hit a fade into the wind, and I thought a 7 iron was perfect if I hit it light. It got caught up in the air, and I guess my adrenaline rush was still coming. I smoked that thing at least 200 yards.”
While Schwabe claimed the conference title, Greenwood was happy with his overall round.
“I felt really good,” he said. “I thought 78 was really good considering the conditions.”
Schwabe led three Knights in the top 11 and four in the top 25. Tyler Auen was fifth with an 83, Kayden Schon took 11th with an 87 and Benicio Lujano carded a 93 in 25th. That equaled a 341, which was six strokes ahead of second-place Lewis Central and 11 clear of third-place Glenwood.
“I think overall we’re very happy with all those scores,” Coach Brian Billmeier said of his team’s championship. “It was very tough conditions again today, like it has been all spring. They were battling the wind and the heat. It was a very good effort by all the kids.”
The conference championship for Kuemper is their first since 2011 and 10th in school history. It also snapped a four-year run for Atlantic.
“It’s perseverance,” Billmeier added. “We just ask them to battle through and never get too down during the struggles or too high. Continue to do what you do and take the good with the bad. As long as you give your best effort, that’s all we’re asking.”
Atlantic’s Garrett McLaren was one stroke behind Schwabe and Greenwood with a 78 while Justus Fine of Clarinda took fourth with an 81.
“I think it was amazing,” Fine said of his day. “I got first here last year, and I came out hoping to do well again. I just gave myself a lot of chances, and my approach shots were mainly very good today.”
Payton Greenwood of Lewis Central took sixth with an 83 while Glenwood’s Braden Sneed had an 87 in seventh. Harlan’s Alex Bladt, Glenwood’s Tye Nebel and Denison-Schleswig’s Landon Wulf also shot an 87 to finish eighth through 10th, respectively. Denison-Schleswig’s Easton Emery also medaled in 12th with an 88.
Clarinda and Atlantic were fourth and fifth, respectively, with a 355 each. Harlan shot a 357 in sixth while Denison-Schleswig (367), Creston (387), St. Albert (401), Red Oak (426) and Shenandoah (449) rounded out the scoring.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here and check out video interviews with Schwabe, Billmeier, Greenwood and Fine below.