(Treynor) -- A go-ahead basket, an offensive rebound and a game-sealing block all came together for Treynor in the final 11 seconds on Tuesday evening. The Cardinals edged past Clarinda for a 54-53 thriller of a Class 2A district semifinal.
A back-and-forth battle with plenty of big shots down the stretch came down to a birthday block for Treynor’s 6-foot-8 junior Ethan Dickerson, who turned 17 on Thursday. While Clarinda tried to answer Treynor’s latest big play, Cooper Neal found himself seemingly alone underneath his own hoop. However, Dickerson came flying in for a block to move Treynor to 19-3 and into a district final.
“I just hustled down there to get the block,” Dickerson said. “I didn’t want to lose.”
“My heart sunk,” Coach Scott Rucker added. “Then a hand comes out of nowhere. Ethan didn’t ever give up on the play.”
“I thought they won,” Thomas Schwartz pitched in, “but Dickey came soaring in like Superman.”
While Dickerson’s block was the final play of the game, there were plenty in-between that shaped the game. In fact, it was just 11 seconds earlier when Schwartz’s and-one runner bounced in to give Treynor their final lead.
“We just wanted to get the ball in our best player’s hands and see if he could make a play,” Coach Rucker said. “Thomas did and got the and-one.”
“In the huddle, everybody’s heads were down,” Schwartz said, "but we were able to spring back and run a set that was able to get me open for a layup.”
Schwartz missed the free throw, but Dickerson grabbed the offensive rebound to keep the ball in Treynor's possession. The host Cardinals missed the front end of a one-and-one, but five seconds had come off the clock.
Schwartz’s bucket stopped a 10-0 Clarinda run that had the Treynor faithful shook and the Hawkeye Ten’s Cardinals feeling an upset.
After Schwartz teamed up with Jace Tams for a five-point possession to give Treynor their biggest lead of the game at 52-43 with 3:33 remaining, Clarinda suddenly found one last run. Grant Jobe went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, and Drew Brown canned a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch. The last of those gave Clarinda a 53-52 lead with 19.8 seconds to play.
“We can’t give Clarinda anymore respect and any bigger tip of the hat,” Rucker said. “They were amazing. They played their best game of the year, in my opinion, and Drew Brown doesn’t deserve to be done. They really don’t deserve to lose a game like that.”
Schwartz finished with a team-best 19 points while passing out five assists to lead Treynor. Tams hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points, and Davin Rucker chipped in nine points. Dickerson posted six points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
“I didn’t think we guarded poorly very often,” Rucker said. “I thought we rebounded very well, but they kept making shot after shot. Their shot-making kept them in the game, and we have a lot of respect for (Clarinda).”
Clarinda (14-10) leaned on their two senior starters throughout the night. Jobe had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Brown put in 15 points of his own. Junior Isaac Jones added eight points in the tough loss. Along with Brown and Jobe, Lance Regehr suited for the final time.
Treynor now turns their attention to a Class 2A district final on Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. The Cardinals will meet another Hawkeye Ten team in Red Oak.
“Well, we haven’t seen much,” Rucker said. “We did see them tonight, obviously, and they beat a really good Underwood team. They’ve got kids that can shoot it and athletes inside. They rebound the ball well. They’re a very complete team, and we’re expecting a heck of a district final on Tuesday.”
View complete interviews with Coach Rucker, Schwartz and Dickerson below.