(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association is excited for their new digital look.
The group recently launched their updated website sciaiowa.com in a move to replace the older web address. SCIA had shared the shenandoahiowa.net page for nearly two decades with the city of Shenandoah. Shelly Warner, Marketing Director with SCIA, says they're looking forward to running with the new website.
"It's way easier, user-friendly, easier to navigate," said Warner. "We didn't have to cover everything for everybody, so I invite everyone to get out there and explore it."
Warner says the new website aims to promote Shenandoah through highlighting business opportunities, available housing, and even announcing local events. Updates also include new photos, videos, and other marketing possibilities. While the new website is up and running, Warner says they're just putting on the finishing touches to complete it.
"We've been working with Community Connections for about seven or eight months," said Warner. "So it's been a long process, but we're pretty much done we're just tweaking little things."
Warner also mentions that any business that needs to change their contact information should do so by contacting the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association.
To change your business information, you can email chamber@sciaiowa.com or visit the new sciaiowa.com website. You can listen to the full interview with Shelly Warner below.