KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 71 Clarinda 28

Harlan 72 Denison-Schleswig 34

Lewis Central 36 St. Albert 26

Creston 53 Atlantic 48

Corner Conference 

Stanton 47 East Mills 34

Sidney 61 Griswold 14

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 28

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union 50 Bedford 45

Nodaway Valley 72 Wayne 41

Mount Ayr 43 Southeast Warren 36

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 CAM 48

Missouri River Conference   

Abraham Lincoln 55 Thomas Jefferson 19 

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 66 Ankeny Christian Academy 22

Diagonal 57 Moravia 33

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail

Seymour 44 Moulton-Udell 38

Murray 41 Orient-Macksburg 28

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 62 North Andrew 58

St. Joseph Christian 57 Rock Port 26

Mound City 39 Worth County 30

Nodaway Valley 63 Albany 22

North Nodaway at East Harrison 

King City 28 Northeast Nodaway 21

Platte Valley 44 Maryville 28

South Holt 54 Maysville 37

Bishop LeBlond 58 Stanberry 48

Area Nebraska 

Arlington 39 Nebraska City 20

Blair 64 Plattsmouth 15

Mead 41 Palmyra 28

Elmwood-Murdock 45 Auburn 32 

Johnson-Brock 45 Falls City 42

Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water 

Friend at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Diller-Odell 44 Sterling 41

Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 60 Clarinda 50

Harlan 62 Denison-Schleswig 44

Lewis Central 66 St. Albert 55

Creston 55 Atlantic 48

Corner Conference 

East Mills 61 Stanton 43

Sidney 87 Griswold 31

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 67 Missouri Valley 55

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 62 East Union 37

Nodaway Valley 74 Wayne 53

Mount Ayr 73 Southeast Warren 47

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 CAM 38

Missouri River Conference   

Abraham Lincoln 75 Thomas Jefferson 42

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 61 Lamoni 35

Moravia 52 Diagonal 40

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail 

Seymour at Moulton-Udell 

Murray 52 Orient-Macksburg 13

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 61 Essex 29

Area Missouri 

North Andrew 71 East Atchison 51

St. Joseph Christian 46 Rock Port 44

Mound City 65 Worth County 50

Albany 52 Nodaway Valley 46

North Nodaway at East Harrison 

Northeast Nodaway 60 King City 31

Maryville 57 Platte Valley 49

Maysville 72 South Holt 45

Stanberry 38 Bishop LeBlond 35

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 36 Arlington 32

Blair 65 Plattsmouth 38

Palmyra 63 Mead 60 — OT

Auburn 44 Elmwood-Murdock 23

Falls City at Johnson-Brock

Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water

Friends at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Humboldt-TRS 33

