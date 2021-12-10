KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 71 Clarinda 28
Harlan 72 Denison-Schleswig 34
Lewis Central 36 St. Albert 26
Creston 53 Atlantic 48
Corner Conference
Stanton 47 East Mills 34
Sidney 61 Griswold 14
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 28
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 50 Bedford 45
Nodaway Valley 72 Wayne 41
Mount Ayr 43 Southeast Warren 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 CAM 48
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 55 Thomas Jefferson 19
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 66 Ankeny Christian Academy 22
Diagonal 57 Moravia 33
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Seymour 44 Moulton-Udell 38
Murray 41 Orient-Macksburg 28
Area Missouri
East Atchison 62 North Andrew 58
St. Joseph Christian 57 Rock Port 26
Mound City 39 Worth County 30
Nodaway Valley 63 Albany 22
North Nodaway at East Harrison
King City 28 Northeast Nodaway 21
Platte Valley 44 Maryville 28
South Holt 54 Maysville 37
Bishop LeBlond 58 Stanberry 48
Area Nebraska
Arlington 39 Nebraska City 20
Blair 64 Plattsmouth 15
Mead 41 Palmyra 28
Elmwood-Murdock 45 Auburn 32
Johnson-Brock 45 Falls City 42
Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
Friend at Falls City Sacred Heart
Diller-Odell 44 Sterling 41
Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 60 Clarinda 50
Harlan 62 Denison-Schleswig 44
Lewis Central 66 St. Albert 55
Creston 55 Atlantic 48
Corner Conference
East Mills 61 Stanton 43
Sidney 87 Griswold 31
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 67 Missouri Valley 55
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 62 East Union 37
Nodaway Valley 74 Wayne 53
Mount Ayr 73 Southeast Warren 47
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 CAM 38
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 75 Thomas Jefferson 42
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 61 Lamoni 35
Moravia 52 Diagonal 40
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Murray 52 Orient-Macksburg 13
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 61 Essex 29
Area Missouri
North Andrew 71 East Atchison 51
St. Joseph Christian 46 Rock Port 44
Mound City 65 Worth County 50
Albany 52 Nodaway Valley 46
North Nodaway at East Harrison
Northeast Nodaway 60 King City 31
Maryville 57 Platte Valley 49
Maysville 72 South Holt 45
Stanberry 38 Bishop LeBlond 35
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 36 Arlington 32
Blair 65 Plattsmouth 38
Palmyra 63 Mead 60 — OT
Auburn 44 Elmwood-Murdock 23
Falls City at Johnson-Brock
Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
Friends at Falls City Sacred Heart
Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Humboldt-TRS 33