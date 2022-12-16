KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 48 Shenandoah 34

Clarinda 40 Denison-Schleswig 37

Harlan 67 Red Oak 12

Glenwood 46 Creston 35

Lewis Central 49 Atlantic 34

Corner Conference 

Stanton 41 Fremont-Mills 29

East Mills 64 Griswold 8

Sidney 63 Essex 25

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 37

Underwood 55 Audubon 27

Treynor 90 IKM-Manning 32

Tri-Center 40 Missouri Valley 32

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Ar-We-Va 25

CAM 63 Boyer Valley 42

Glidden-Ralston 68 West Harrison 48

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 57 Sioux City West 47

Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Thomas Jefferson 28

LeMars 64 Sioux City North 32

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 10

Mormon Trail 59 Orient-Macksburg 44

Moravia 37 Seymour 34

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 55 Kingsley-Pierson 45

Meskwaki Settlement at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 43 Mound City 28

Rock Port 67 Osborn-Stewartsville 40

Nodaway Valley 49 South Holt 23

Platte Valley 68 Union Star 26

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

St. Joseph Christian 37 Worth County 34

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 40 Plattsmouth 29

Auburn 31 Freeman 26

Louisville 27 Johnson County Central 24

Weeping Water 51 Nebraska Lutheran 37

Yutan 56 Conestoga 20

Johnson-Brock 68 Tri County 40

Archbishop Bergan 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 41

Sterling 69 Pawnee City 14

Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Humboldt-TRS 33

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 77 Shenandoah 38

Denison-Schleswig 64 Clarinda 52

Harlan 67 Red Oak 45

Glenwood 82 Creston 67

Lewis Central 54 Atlantic 50

Corner Conference 

Stanton 79 Fremont-Mills 70

East Mills 71 Griswold 26

Sidney 86 Essex 58

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 57 Logan-Magnolia 24

Underwood 63 Audubon 44

IKM-Manning 49 Treynor 48 OT

Tri-Center 50 Missouri Valley 44

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Ar-We-Va 36

CAM 79 Boyer Valley 54

West Harrison 68 Glidden-Ralston 23

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 78 Sioux City West 63

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Thomas Jefferson 27

LeMars 58 Sioux City North 53

Sioux City East 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 41 Lamoni 27

Murray 54 Moulton-Udell 14

Moravia 62 Seymour 26

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 77 Kingsley-Pierson 49

Ankeny Christian 62 Meskwaki Settlement 13

Area Missouri 

Mound City 54 East Atchison 50

Osborn-Stewartsville 54 Rock Port 46

South Holt 58 Nodaway Valley 50

Platte Valley at Union Star (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway 67 DeKalb 54

St. Joseph Christian 82 Worth County 68

Maryville 65 Benton 53

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 58 Falls City 50

Freeman 30 Auburn 29

Johnson County Central 55 Louisville 44

Nebraska Lutheran at Weeping Water (G/B)

Yutan 41 Conestoga 36

Johnson-Brock 33 Tri County 32

Archbishop Bergan 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 24

Sterling 59 Pawnee City 51

Falls City Sacred Heart 61 Humboldt-TRS 22

