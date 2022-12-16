KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 48 Shenandoah 34
Clarinda 40 Denison-Schleswig 37
Harlan 67 Red Oak 12
Glenwood 46 Creston 35
Lewis Central 49 Atlantic 34
Corner Conference
Stanton 41 Fremont-Mills 29
East Mills 64 Griswold 8
Sidney 63 Essex 25
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 37
Underwood 55 Audubon 27
Treynor 90 IKM-Manning 32
Tri-Center 40 Missouri Valley 32
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Ar-We-Va 25
CAM 63 Boyer Valley 42
Glidden-Ralston 68 West Harrison 48
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 57 Sioux City West 47
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Thomas Jefferson 28
LeMars 64 Sioux City North 32
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 10
Mormon Trail 59 Orient-Macksburg 44
Moravia 37 Seymour 34
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 55 Kingsley-Pierson 45
Meskwaki Settlement at Ankeny Christian (G/B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison 43 Mound City 28
Rock Port 67 Osborn-Stewartsville 40
Nodaway Valley 49 South Holt 23
Platte Valley 68 Union Star 26
DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
St. Joseph Christian 37 Worth County 34
Area Nebraska
Falls City 40 Plattsmouth 29
Auburn 31 Freeman 26
Louisville 27 Johnson County Central 24
Weeping Water 51 Nebraska Lutheran 37
Yutan 56 Conestoga 20
Johnson-Brock 68 Tri County 40
Archbishop Bergan 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 41
Sterling 69 Pawnee City 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Humboldt-TRS 33
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 77 Shenandoah 38
Denison-Schleswig 64 Clarinda 52
Harlan 67 Red Oak 45
Glenwood 82 Creston 67
Lewis Central 54 Atlantic 50
Corner Conference
Stanton 79 Fremont-Mills 70
East Mills 71 Griswold 26
Sidney 86 Essex 58
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 57 Logan-Magnolia 24
Underwood 63 Audubon 44
IKM-Manning 49 Treynor 48 OT
Tri-Center 50 Missouri Valley 44
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Ar-We-Va 36
CAM 79 Boyer Valley 54
West Harrison 68 Glidden-Ralston 23
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 78 Sioux City West 63
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Thomas Jefferson 27
LeMars 58 Sioux City North 53
Sioux City East 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 41 Lamoni 27
Murray 54 Moulton-Udell 14
Moravia 62 Seymour 26
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 77 Kingsley-Pierson 49
Ankeny Christian 62 Meskwaki Settlement 13
Area Missouri
Mound City 54 East Atchison 50
Osborn-Stewartsville 54 Rock Port 46
South Holt 58 Nodaway Valley 50
Platte Valley at Union Star (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway 67 DeKalb 54
St. Joseph Christian 82 Worth County 68
Maryville 65 Benton 53
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 58 Falls City 50
Freeman 30 Auburn 29
Johnson County Central 55 Louisville 44
Nebraska Lutheran at Weeping Water (G/B)
Yutan 41 Conestoga 36
Johnson-Brock 33 Tri County 32
Archbishop Bergan 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 24
Sterling 59 Pawnee City 51
Falls City Sacred Heart 61 Humboldt-TRS 22