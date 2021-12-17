KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

St. Albert 34 Shenandoah 28

Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 21

Harlan 74 Red Oak 14

Glenwood 53 Creston 34

Lewis Central 60 Atlantic 36

Corner Conference 

East Mills 63 Griswold 32

Sidney 60 Essex 23

Stanton 47 Fremont-Mills 25

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 35 AHSTW 21

Treynor 67 IKM-Manning 30

Underwood 64 Audubon 34

Tri-Center 66 Missouri Valley 34 

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 52 Boyer Valley 35

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Ar-We-Va 18

Glidden-Ralston 63 West Harrison 13

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City West 43

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City East 39

LeMars 64 Sioux City North 25

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 44 Diagonal 26

Seymour 28 Moravia 25

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail 

Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 39

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference  

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Grand View Christian 45

Ankeny Christian Academy at Meskwaki Settlement 

Area Missouri  

East Atchison 65 Stewartsville/Osborn 29

Rock Port 41 Northeast Nodaway 30

Nodaway Valley 58 Mound City 36

South Holt 38 North Nodaway 36

St. Joseph Christian 68 Worth County 26

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 52 Plattsmouth 10

Ashland-Greenwood 53 Nebraska City 27

Louisville 37 Johnson County Central 27

Lincoln Lutheran 42 Syracuse 17

Yutan 33 Conestoga 32

Auburn 53 Freeman 25

Archbishop Bergan 37 Lourdes Central Catholic 28

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Sterling at Pawnee City

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

St. Albert 77 Shenandoah 43

Denison-Schleswig 50 Clarinda 34

Harlan 69 Red Oak 60

Glenwood 46 Creston 45

Atlantic 68 Lewis Central 57

Corner Conference 

East Mills 74 Griswold 40

Sidney 75 Essex 21

Stanton 67 Fremont-Mills 54

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 46

Treynor 59 IKM-Manning 30

Underwood 57 Audubon 41

Tri-Center 64 Missouri Valley 49

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 40 Boyer Valley 32

Coon Rapids-Bayard 68 Ar-We-Va 44

West Harrison 68 Glidden-Ralston 31

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 79 Sioux City West 42

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson 

Sioux City East 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29

LeMars 67 Sioux City North 38

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 61 Diagonal 38

Seymour at Moravia 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail 

Murray at Moulton-Udell 

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 82 Meskwaki Settlement 49

Area Missouri  

Stewartsville-Osborn 55 East Atchison 48

Northeast Nodaway 41 Rock Port 37

Mound City 77 Nodaway Valley 40

South Holt 70 North Nodaway 23

St. Joseph Christian 57 Worth County 56

Benton 73 Maryville 53

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 60 Falls City 38

Johnson County Central 45 Louisville 42

Lincoln Lutheran 54 Syracuse 35

Yutan 56 Conestoga 43

Auburn 42 Freeman 22

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Archbishop Bergan 42

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Sterling at Pawnee City

