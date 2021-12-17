KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 34 Shenandoah 28
Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 21
Harlan 74 Red Oak 14
Glenwood 53 Creston 34
Lewis Central 60 Atlantic 36
Corner Conference
East Mills 63 Griswold 32
Sidney 60 Essex 23
Stanton 47 Fremont-Mills 25
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 35 AHSTW 21
Treynor 67 IKM-Manning 30
Underwood 64 Audubon 34
Tri-Center 66 Missouri Valley 34
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 52 Boyer Valley 35
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Ar-We-Va 18
Glidden-Ralston 63 West Harrison 13
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City West 43
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City East 39
LeMars 64 Sioux City North 25
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 44 Diagonal 26
Seymour 28 Moravia 25
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 39
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Grand View Christian 45
Ankeny Christian Academy at Meskwaki Settlement
Area Missouri
East Atchison 65 Stewartsville/Osborn 29
Rock Port 41 Northeast Nodaway 30
Nodaway Valley 58 Mound City 36
South Holt 38 North Nodaway 36
St. Joseph Christian 68 Worth County 26
Area Nebraska
Falls City 52 Plattsmouth 10
Ashland-Greenwood 53 Nebraska City 27
Louisville 37 Johnson County Central 27
Lincoln Lutheran 42 Syracuse 17
Yutan 33 Conestoga 32
Auburn 53 Freeman 25
Archbishop Bergan 37 Lourdes Central Catholic 28
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart
Sterling at Pawnee City
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 77 Shenandoah 43
Denison-Schleswig 50 Clarinda 34
Harlan 69 Red Oak 60
Glenwood 46 Creston 45
Atlantic 68 Lewis Central 57
Corner Conference
East Mills 74 Griswold 40
Sidney 75 Essex 21
Stanton 67 Fremont-Mills 54
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 46
Treynor 59 IKM-Manning 30
Underwood 57 Audubon 41
Tri-Center 64 Missouri Valley 49
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 40 Boyer Valley 32
Coon Rapids-Bayard 68 Ar-We-Va 44
West Harrison 68 Glidden-Ralston 31
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 79 Sioux City West 42
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29
LeMars 67 Sioux City North 38
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 61 Diagonal 38
Seymour at Moravia
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Murray at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 82 Meskwaki Settlement 49
Area Missouri
Stewartsville-Osborn 55 East Atchison 48
Northeast Nodaway 41 Rock Port 37
Mound City 77 Nodaway Valley 40
South Holt 70 North Nodaway 23
St. Joseph Christian 57 Worth County 56
Benton 73 Maryville 53
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 60 Falls City 38
Johnson County Central 45 Louisville 42
Lincoln Lutheran 54 Syracuse 35
Yutan 56 Conestoga 43
Auburn 42 Freeman 22
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Archbishop Bergan 42
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart
Sterling at Pawnee City