KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 43 St. Albert 42
Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 38
Glenwood 80 Creston 51
Lewis Central 66 Atlantic 34
Corner Conference
Stanton 40 Fremont-Mills 37
East Mills 53 Griswold 44
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 61 Riverside 19
Logan-Magnolia 47 Audubon 38
AHSTW 65 Missouri Valley 22
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 44 Ar-We-Va 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Boyer Valley 34
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 17
Paton-Churdan 57 Woodbine 44
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 60 Thomas Jefferson 26
LeMars 66 Sioux City North 32
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 58 Moulton-Udell 33
Orient-Macksburg 33 Mormon Trail 22
Moravia 54 Seymour 33
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 49 Martensdale-St. Marys 43
Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 30
Area Missouri
East Atchison 51 Stewartsville-Osborn 20
Rock Port 34 Northeast Nodaway 26
West Nodaway 42 Mound City 38
South Holt 47 North Nodaway 38
Nodaway-Holt 66 Union Star 39
North Andrew 26 King City 20
Worth County 35 St. Joseph Christian 34
Area Nebraska
Falls City 31 Plattsmouth 16
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Nebraska City 27
Freeman 55 Auburn 20
Louisville 52 Johnson County Central 13
Malcolm 43 Weeping Water 29
Lincoln Lutheran 37 Syracuse 29
Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Archbishop Bergan 38
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Humboldt-TRS 26
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 47 Clarinda 39
Glenwood 66 Creston 54
Atlantic 53 Lewis Central 47
Corner Conference
Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 38
East Mills 59 Griswold 38
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 58 Riverside 51
Logan-Magnolia 61 Audubon 34
AHSTW 69 Missouri Valley 37
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 52 Glidden-Ralston 34
Boyer Valley 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 59
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 58 — OT
Woodbine 73 Paton-Churdan 45
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Thomas Jefferson 32
Abraham Lincoln 82 Sioux City West 46
LeMars 76 Sioux City North 36
Sioux City East 72 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 62 Moulton-Udell 19
Mormon Trail 60 Orient-Macksburg 21
Moravia 60 Seymour 27
Non-Conference
Twin Cedars 55 Southeast Warren 43
Area Missouri
Stewartsville-Osborn 55 East Atchison 43
Northeast Nodaway 54 Rock Port 42
Mound City 89 West Nodaway 66
South Holt 46 North Nodaway 39
Union Star 59 Nodaway-Holt 57
North Andrew 66 King City 27
Worth County 57 St. Joseph Christian 54
Benton 44 Maryville 42
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 37
Auburn 59 Freeman 23
Louisville 57 Johnson County Central 44
Malcolm 64 Weeping Water 25
Lincoln Lutheran 48 Syracuse 35
Archbishop Bergan 42 Lourdes Central Catholic 40