KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 43 St. Albert 42

Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 38

Glenwood 80 Creston 51

Lewis Central 66 Atlantic 34

Corner Conference

Stanton 40 Fremont-Mills 37

East Mills 53 Griswold 44

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 61 Riverside 19

Logan-Magnolia 47 Audubon 38

AHSTW 65 Missouri Valley 22

Rolling Valley Conference

Glidden-Ralston 44 Ar-We-Va 31

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Boyer Valley 34

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 17

Paton-Churdan 57 Woodbine 44

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 60 Thomas Jefferson 26

LeMars 66 Sioux City North 32

Bluegrass Conference

Murray 58 Moulton-Udell 33

Orient-Macksburg 33 Mormon Trail 22

Moravia 54 Seymour 33

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian 49 Martensdale-St. Marys 43

Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 30

Area Missouri

East Atchison 51 Stewartsville-Osborn 20

Rock Port 34 Northeast Nodaway 26

West Nodaway 42 Mound City 38

South Holt 47 North Nodaway 38

Nodaway-Holt 66 Union Star 39

North Andrew 26 King City 20

Worth County 35 St. Joseph Christian 34

Area Nebraska

Falls City 31 Plattsmouth 16

Ashland-Greenwood 51 Nebraska City 27

Freeman 55 Auburn 20

Louisville 52 Johnson County Central 13

Malcolm 43 Weeping Water 29

Lincoln Lutheran 37 Syracuse 29

Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Archbishop Bergan 38

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Humboldt-TRS 26

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 47 Clarinda 39

Glenwood 66 Creston 54

Atlantic 53 Lewis Central 47

Corner Conference

Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 38

East Mills 59 Griswold 38 

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 58 Riverside 51

Logan-Magnolia 61 Audubon 34

AHSTW 69 Missouri Valley 37

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va 52 Glidden-Ralston 34

Boyer Valley 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 59

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 58 — OT

Woodbine 73 Paton-Churdan 45

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Thomas Jefferson 32

Abraham Lincoln 82 Sioux City West 46

LeMars 76 Sioux City North 36

Sioux City East 72 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69

Bluegrass Conference

Murray 62 Moulton-Udell 19

Mormon Trail 60 Orient-Macksburg 21

Moravia 60 Seymour 27

Non-Conference

Twin Cedars 55 Southeast Warren 43

Area Missouri

Stewartsville-Osborn 55 East Atchison 43

Northeast Nodaway 54 Rock Port 42

Mound City 89 West Nodaway 66

South Holt 46 North Nodaway 39

Union Star 59 Nodaway-Holt 57

North Andrew 66 King City 27

Worth County 57 St. Joseph Christian 54

Benton 44 Maryville 42

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 37

Auburn 59 Freeman 23

Louisville 57 Johnson County Central 44

Malcolm 64 Weeping Water 25

Lincoln Lutheran 48 Syracuse 35

Archbishop Bergan 42 Lourdes Central Catholic 40

