KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 47 Shenandoah 43

St. Albert 64 Clarinda 43 

Lewis Central 56 Red Oak 5

Glenwood 48 Atlantic 45

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 23

East Mills 60 Hamburg 25

Stanton 53 Sidney 47

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 51 AHSTW 38 

IKM-Manning 64 Riverside 59

Treynor 61 Missouri Valley 21

Tri-Center 47 Audubon 36

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 60 Bedford 10 

Mount Ayr 69 Southwest Valley 42 

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Wayne 23

Central Decatur 64 East Union 20

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 66 Ar-We-Va 26

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Glidden-Ralston 43

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Paton-Churdan 31

Boyer Valley 60 West Harrison 52

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City North 32

Sioux City West 70 Thomas Jefferson 29

Sioux City East 69 Bishop Heelan 61 

LeMars 45 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 55 Moulton-Udell 21

Lamoni 53 Moravia 28

Twin Cedars 36 Murray 33

Seymour 50 Orient-Macksburg 29

Ankeny Christian 47 Melcher-Dallas 33

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley 68 Creston 47

Woodbine 58 Cherokee 55

Mound City Invitational 

5th Place: Rock Port 36 South Holt 24

Platte Valley Invitational 

Championship: St. Joseph Christian 42 Nodaway Valley 36

Consolation: North Nodaway 30 DeKalb 27 

Albany Invitational 

5th Place: Stanberry 31 Worth County 24

Savannah Invitational 

5th Place: Smithville 52 Maryville 45 (OT)

Area Nebraska 

Beatrice 54 Nebraska City 10

Falls City 29 Syracuse 28

Johnson County Central 50 Mead 27

Southern 43 Palmyra 37

Sterling 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 43

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 41 Lourdes Central Catholic 40 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 86 Shenandoah 31

Clarinda 74 St. Albert 67

Lewis Central 60 Red Oak 29

Glenwood 70 Atlantic 53

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 84 Essex 48

East Mills 88 Hamburg 8

Stanton 62 Sidney 58

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 66 Underwood 55

IKM-Manning 43 Riverside 34

Treynor 71 Missouri Valley 35

Tri-Center 72 Audubon 42

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 72 Lenox 48

Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 37

Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Wayne 46

Central Decatur 74 East Union 31

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 54 Ar-We-Va 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Glidden-Ralston 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Paton-Churdan 28

West Harrison 75 Boyer Valley 38

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 71 Sioux City North 42

Sioux City West 57 Thomas Jefferson 23

Sioux City East 70 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 LeMars 26

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 60 Moulton-Udell 36

Moravia 75 Lamoni 38

Murray 57 Twin Cedars 22

Ankeny Christian 72 Melcher-Dallas 28

Non-Conference 

Heartland Christian 43 Griswold 24

Woodbine 70 Cherokee 55

Mound City Tournament 

3rd: East Atchison 40 Rock Port 39 

Platte Valley Invitational 

Championship: Nodaway Valley 53 Osborn-Stewartsville 46

5th Place: Northeast Nodaway 49 North Nodaway 40

Area Nebraska 

Beatrice 57 Nebraska City 27

Malcolm 52 Auburn 50

Syracuse 57 Falls City 33

Mead 51 Johnson County Central 34

Palmyra at Southern (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart 64 Sterling 33

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

3rd Place: Yutan 49 Lourdes Central Catholic 28

Championship: Lincoln Christian 45 Elmwood-Murdock 41

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.