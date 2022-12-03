KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 47 Shenandoah 43
St. Albert 64 Clarinda 43
Lewis Central 56 Red Oak 5
Glenwood 48 Atlantic 45
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 23
East Mills 60 Hamburg 25
Stanton 53 Sidney 47
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 51 AHSTW 38
IKM-Manning 64 Riverside 59
Treynor 61 Missouri Valley 21
Tri-Center 47 Audubon 36
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 60 Bedford 10
Mount Ayr 69 Southwest Valley 42
Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Wayne 23
Central Decatur 64 East Union 20
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 66 Ar-We-Va 26
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Glidden-Ralston 43
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Paton-Churdan 31
Boyer Valley 60 West Harrison 52
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City North 32
Sioux City West 70 Thomas Jefferson 29
Sioux City East 69 Bishop Heelan 61
LeMars 45 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 55 Moulton-Udell 21
Lamoni 53 Moravia 28
Twin Cedars 36 Murray 33
Seymour 50 Orient-Macksburg 29
Ankeny Christian 47 Melcher-Dallas 33
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley 68 Creston 47
Woodbine 58 Cherokee 55
Mound City Invitational
5th Place: Rock Port 36 South Holt 24
Platte Valley Invitational
Championship: St. Joseph Christian 42 Nodaway Valley 36
Consolation: North Nodaway 30 DeKalb 27
Albany Invitational
5th Place: Stanberry 31 Worth County 24
Savannah Invitational
5th Place: Smithville 52 Maryville 45 (OT)
Area Nebraska
Beatrice 54 Nebraska City 10
Falls City 29 Syracuse 28
Johnson County Central 50 Mead 27
Southern 43 Palmyra 37
Sterling 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 43
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 41 Lourdes Central Catholic 40
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 86 Shenandoah 31
Clarinda 74 St. Albert 67
Lewis Central 60 Red Oak 29
Glenwood 70 Atlantic 53
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 84 Essex 48
East Mills 88 Hamburg 8
Stanton 62 Sidney 58
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 66 Underwood 55
IKM-Manning 43 Riverside 34
Treynor 71 Missouri Valley 35
Tri-Center 72 Audubon 42
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 72 Lenox 48
Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 37
Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Wayne 46
Central Decatur 74 East Union 31
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 54 Ar-We-Va 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Glidden-Ralston 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Paton-Churdan 28
West Harrison 75 Boyer Valley 38
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 71 Sioux City North 42
Sioux City West 57 Thomas Jefferson 23
Sioux City East 70 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 LeMars 26
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 60 Moulton-Udell 36
Moravia 75 Lamoni 38
Murray 57 Twin Cedars 22
Ankeny Christian 72 Melcher-Dallas 28
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian 43 Griswold 24
Woodbine 70 Cherokee 55
Mound City Tournament
3rd: East Atchison 40 Rock Port 39
Platte Valley Invitational
Championship: Nodaway Valley 53 Osborn-Stewartsville 46
5th Place: Northeast Nodaway 49 North Nodaway 40
Area Nebraska
Beatrice 57 Nebraska City 27
Malcolm 52 Auburn 50
Syracuse 57 Falls City 33
Mead 51 Johnson County Central 34
Palmyra at Southern (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart 64 Sterling 33
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
3rd Place: Yutan 49 Lourdes Central Catholic 28
Championship: Lincoln Christian 45 Elmwood-Murdock 41