KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 66 Clarinda 29

Lewis Central 66 Red Oak 17

Glenwood 63 Atlantic 38

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 37

Stanton 62 Sidney 31

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 62 Tri-Center 35

Treynor 75 Missouri Valley 12

IKM-Manning 42 Riverside 34

Underwood 59 AHSTW 23

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 58 Bedford 39

Mount Ayr 53 Southwest Valley 44

Central Decatur 62 East Union 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Wayne 38

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 76 West Harrison 20

CAM 55 Ar-We-Va 15

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Paton-Churdan 18

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 Gildden-Ralston 30

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 52 Sioux City North 31 

Sioux City West 54 Thomas Jefferson 19

Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Sioux City East 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 LeMars 36

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 64 Moravia 24

Diagonal 33 Moulton-Udell 32

Twin Cedars 51 Murray 39

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley 85 Creston 59

Griswold 62 Heartland Christian 26

Area Missouri

West Platte 62 North Andrew 49

Mound City Tournament 

Consolation Final: Rock Port 53 Maryville JV 13

Championship: Bishop LeBlond 69 East Atchison 24

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)

Championship: St. Joseph Christian 52 North Nodaway 42

Albany Tournament 

Semifinal: Platte Valley 48 Princeton 23

Semifinal: Stanberry 76 Pattonsburg 49

Savannah Tournament 

Consolation Final: Maryville vs. Savannah 

Area Nebraska 

Beatrice 45 Nebraska City 15

Southern 44 Palmyra 24

Mead 56 Johnson County Central 47

Syracuse 56 Falls City 23

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament 

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 40 Lourdes Central Catholic 31

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 63 St. Albert 47

Lewis Central 57 Red Oak 35

Glenwood 66 Atlantic 59

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 25

Sidney 76 Stanton 38

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 46 Audubon 44

Treynor 70 Missouri Valley 39

Riverside 53 IKM-Manning 43

AHSTW 74 Underwood 32

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 60 Lenox 44

Mount Ayr 61 Southwest Valley 40

Central Decatur 83 East Union 49

Martensdale-St. Marys 70 Wayne 18

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 47 Boyer Valley 31

CAM 72 Ar-We-Va 40

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 39

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 Glidden-Ralston 30

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 86 Sioux City North 51

Thomas Jefferson 50 Sioux City West 43

Sioux City East 57 Bishop Heelan Catholic 49

LeMars 47 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 63 Lamoni 38

Diagonal 63 Moulton-Udell 24

Murray 50 Twin Cedars 36

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference 

Griswold 53 Heartland Christian 46

Grand View Christian 82 Nodaway Valley 31

Area Missouri

West Platte 62 North Andrew 49

Mound City Tournament 

3rd Place: Rock Port 60 East Atchison 51

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)

Championship: Northeast Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 44

Area Nebraska 

Beatrice 47 Nebraska City 28

Southern 72 Palmyra 67

Mead 59 Johnson County Central 34

Syracuse 46 Falls City 34

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament 

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Elmwood-Murdock 27

