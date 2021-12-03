KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 66 Clarinda 29
Lewis Central 66 Red Oak 17
Glenwood 63 Atlantic 38
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 37
Stanton 62 Sidney 31
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 62 Tri-Center 35
Treynor 75 Missouri Valley 12
IKM-Manning 42 Riverside 34
Underwood 59 AHSTW 23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 58 Bedford 39
Mount Ayr 53 Southwest Valley 44
Central Decatur 62 East Union 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Wayne 38
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 76 West Harrison 20
CAM 55 Ar-We-Va 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Paton-Churdan 18
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 Gildden-Ralston 30
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 52 Sioux City North 31
Sioux City West 54 Thomas Jefferson 19
Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Sioux City East 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 LeMars 36
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 64 Moravia 24
Diagonal 33 Moulton-Udell 32
Twin Cedars 51 Murray 39
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian Academy at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley 85 Creston 59
Griswold 62 Heartland Christian 26
Area Missouri
West Platte 62 North Andrew 49
Mound City Tournament
Consolation Final: Rock Port 53 Maryville JV 13
Championship: Bishop LeBlond 69 East Atchison 24
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Championship: St. Joseph Christian 52 North Nodaway 42
Albany Tournament
Semifinal: Platte Valley 48 Princeton 23
Semifinal: Stanberry 76 Pattonsburg 49
Savannah Tournament
Consolation Final: Maryville vs. Savannah
Area Nebraska
Beatrice 45 Nebraska City 15
Southern 44 Palmyra 24
Mead 56 Johnson County Central 47
Syracuse 56 Falls City 23
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 40 Lourdes Central Catholic 31
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 63 St. Albert 47
Lewis Central 57 Red Oak 35
Glenwood 66 Atlantic 59
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 25
Sidney 76 Stanton 38
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 46 Audubon 44
Treynor 70 Missouri Valley 39
Riverside 53 IKM-Manning 43
AHSTW 74 Underwood 32
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 60 Lenox 44
Mount Ayr 61 Southwest Valley 40
Central Decatur 83 East Union 49
Martensdale-St. Marys 70 Wayne 18
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 47 Boyer Valley 31
CAM 72 Ar-We-Va 40
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 39
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 Glidden-Ralston 30
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 86 Sioux City North 51
Thomas Jefferson 50 Sioux City West 43
Sioux City East 57 Bishop Heelan Catholic 49
LeMars 47 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 63 Lamoni 38
Diagonal 63 Moulton-Udell 24
Murray 50 Twin Cedars 36
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian Academy at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Griswold 53 Heartland Christian 46
Grand View Christian 82 Nodaway Valley 31
Area Missouri
West Platte 62 North Andrew 49
Mound City Tournament
3rd Place: Rock Port 60 East Atchison 51
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Championship: Northeast Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 44
Area Nebraska
Beatrice 47 Nebraska City 28
Southern 72 Palmyra 67
Mead 59 Johnson County Central 34
Syracuse 46 Falls City 34
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Elmwood-Murdock 27