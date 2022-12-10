KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 71 Clarinda 49
Kuemper Catholic 48 Red Oak 20
St. Albert 46 Lewis Central 38 **First St. Albert win over LC since 2002
Atlantic 63 Creston 33
Harlan 53 Denison-Schleswig 30
Corner Conference
Stanton 35 East Mills 26
Sidney 39 Griswold 17
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 52 Audubon 24
Treynor 54 Logan-Magnolia 32
Tri-Center 52 IKM-Manning 44
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 60 East Union 31
Mount Ayr 54 Southeast Warren 31
Nodaway Valley 62 Wayne 34
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 53 Paton-Churdan 51
Exira-EHK 62 CAM 58
Glidden-Ralston 42 Boyer Valley 36
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 60 Thomas Jefferson 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31 Sioux City North 26
Sioux City East 69 Sioux City West 36
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 42 Lamoni 29
Diagonal 55 Moravia 40
Murray 51 Orient-Macksburg 35
Seymour 49 Moulton-Udell 15
Mormon Trail 40 Twin Cedars 37
Area Missouri
East Atchison 46 North Andrew 39
St. Joseph Christian 53 Rock Port 38
Mound City 58 Worth County 39
South Holt 46 Maysville 21
Nodaway Valley 61 Albany 19
North Nodaway 47 Ridgeway 16
King City 46 Northeast Nodaway 37
Bishop LeBlond 61 Stanberry 17
Area Nebraska
Blair 54 Plattsmouth 15
Elmwood-Murdock 28 Auburn 27
Palmyra 58 Mead 14
Weeping Water at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B)
Johnson-Brock 60 Falls City 51
Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Friend 25
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Humboldt-TRS 31
Sterling 69 Diller-Odell 46
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47
Kuemper Catholic 52 Red Oak 41
Lewis Central 80 St. Albert 46
Creston 79 Atlantic 75 OT
Denison-Schleswig 75 Harlan 51
Corner Conference
East Mills 66 Stanton 61
Sidney 73 Griswold 39
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 57 Audubon 41
Treynor 61 Logan-Magnolia 18
Tri-Center 69 IKM-Manning 55
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 62 East Union 27
Mount Ayr 69 Southeast Warren 50
Nodaway Valley 67 Wayne 35
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 CAM 71 – 2 OT
Glidden-Ralston 46 Boyer Valley 34
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 78 Thomas Jefferson 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City North 25
Sioux City East 78 Sioux City West 48
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 53 Lamoni 34
Moravia 67 Diagonal 28
Seymour 73 Moulton-Udell 58
Mormon Trail 60 Twin Cedars 39
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 81 Essex 47
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Western Christian 62
Area Missouri
North Andrew 52 East Atchison 38
St. Joseph Christian 71 Rock Port 66
Mound City 46 Worth County 35
South Holt 63 Maysville 60
Albany 57 Nodaway Valley 49
North Nodaway 57 Ridgeway 22
King City 66 Northeast Nodaway 46
Bishop LeBlond 57 Stanberry 22
Area Nebraska
Blair 53 Plattsmouth 33
Auburn 48 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Johnson-Brock 68 Falls City 31
Mead 75 Palmyra 64
Weeping Water 61 Omaha Christian Academy 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Friend 45
Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Humboldt-TRS 42