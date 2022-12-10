KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 71 Clarinda 49

Kuemper Catholic 48 Red Oak 20

St. Albert 46 Lewis Central 38 **First St. Albert win over LC since 2002

Atlantic 63 Creston 33

Harlan 53 Denison-Schleswig 30

Corner Conference 

Stanton 35 East Mills 26

Sidney 39 Griswold 17

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 52 Audubon 24

Treynor 54 Logan-Magnolia 32 

Tri-Center 52 IKM-Manning 44

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 60 East Union 31

Mount Ayr 54 Southeast Warren 31

Nodaway Valley 62 Wayne 34

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 53 Paton-Churdan 51

Exira-EHK 62 CAM 58 

Glidden-Ralston 42 Boyer Valley 36

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 60 Thomas Jefferson 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31 Sioux City North 26

Sioux City East 69 Sioux City West 36

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 42 Lamoni 29

Diagonal 55 Moravia 40

Murray 51 Orient-Macksburg 35

Seymour 49 Moulton-Udell 15

Mormon Trail 40 Twin Cedars 37

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 46 North Andrew 39

St. Joseph Christian 53 Rock Port 38

Mound City 58 Worth County 39

South Holt 46 Maysville 21

Nodaway Valley 61 Albany 19

North Nodaway 47 Ridgeway 16

King City 46 Northeast Nodaway 37

Bishop LeBlond 61 Stanberry 17

Area Nebraska 

Blair 54 Plattsmouth 15

Elmwood-Murdock 28 Auburn 27

Palmyra 58 Mead 14

Weeping Water at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B)

Johnson-Brock 60 Falls City 51

Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Friend 25

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Humboldt-TRS 31

Sterling 69 Diller-Odell 46

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47

Kuemper Catholic 52 Red Oak 41

Lewis Central 80 St. Albert 46

Creston 79 Atlantic 75 OT

Denison-Schleswig 75 Harlan 51

Corner Conference 

East Mills 66 Stanton 61

Sidney 73 Griswold 39

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 57 Audubon 41

Treynor 61 Logan-Magnolia 18

Tri-Center 69 IKM-Manning 55

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 62 East Union 27

Mount Ayr 69 Southeast Warren 50

Nodaway Valley 67 Wayne 35

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 CAM 71 – 2 OT

Glidden-Ralston 46 Boyer Valley 34

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 78 Thomas Jefferson 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City North 25

Sioux City East 78 Sioux City West 48

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 53 Lamoni 34

Moravia 67 Diagonal 28

Seymour 73 Moulton-Udell 58

Mormon Trail 60 Twin Cedars 39

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 81 Essex 47

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Western Christian 62

Area Missouri 

North Andrew 52 East Atchison 38

St. Joseph Christian 71 Rock Port 66

Mound City 46 Worth County 35

South Holt 63 Maysville 60

Albany 57 Nodaway Valley 49

North Nodaway 57 Ridgeway 22

King City 66 Northeast Nodaway 46

Bishop LeBlond 57 Stanberry 22

Area Nebraska 

Blair 53 Plattsmouth 33

Auburn 48 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Johnson-Brock 68 Falls City 31

Mead 75 Palmyra 64

Weeping Water 61 Omaha Christian Academy 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Friend 45

Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Humboldt-TRS 42

