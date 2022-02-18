KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 75 Audubon 39
Remsen St. Mary’s 69 Woodbine 45
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — Semifinals
North Mahaska 56 Southeast Warren 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Lamoni 49
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — Semifinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58 East Mills 40
Stanton 56 CAM 47
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — Semifinals
Panorama 57 Central Decatur 28
Nodaway Valley 67 Earlham 50
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Semifinals
Treynor 45 West Central Valley 34
Underwood 61 IKM-Manning 20
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 51 Osborn/Stewartsville 20
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 67 Osborn/Stewartsville 42
Maryville def. Savannah
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 49 Gross Catholic 34
Louisville 40 Elmwood-Murdock 37
Ashland-Greenwood 82 Malcolm 44
Milford 70 Syracuse 25
Palmyra 70 Humboldt-TRS 38
Auburn 58 Johnson County Central 45
Falls City 65 Fairbury 49
Johnson-Brock 43 Mead 37
Freeman 55 Sterling 12
Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Lourdes Central Catholic 33