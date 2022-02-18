KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Newell-Fonda 75 Audubon 39

Remsen St. Mary’s 69 Woodbine 45

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — Semifinals 

North Mahaska 56 Southeast Warren 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Lamoni 49

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — Semifinals

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58 East Mills 40

Stanton 56 CAM 47

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — Semifinals 

Panorama 57 Central Decatur 28

Nodaway Valley 67 Earlham 50

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Semifinals 

Treynor 45 West Central Valley 34

Underwood 61 IKM-Manning 20

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley 51 Osborn/Stewartsville 20

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

Area Missouri

Platte Valley 67 Osborn/Stewartsville 42

Maryville def. Savannah

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 49 Gross Catholic 34

Louisville 40 Elmwood-Murdock 37

Ashland-Greenwood 82 Malcolm 44

Milford 70 Syracuse 25

Palmyra 70 Humboldt-TRS 38

Auburn 58 Johnson County Central 45

Falls City 65 Fairbury 49

Johnson-Brock 43 Mead 37

Freeman 55 Sterling 12

Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Lourdes Central Catholic 33

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.