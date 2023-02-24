IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
Central Lyon 61 Hinton 33
Sibley-Ocheyedan 76 Sioux Central 57
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS
Norwalk 71 Sioux City West 43
Sioux City East 63 Johnston 60
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 8 SEMIFINALS
Dallas Center-Grimes 57 Abraham Lincoln 54
Waukee 60 Urbandale 43
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
Platte Valley 59 Rock Port 43
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
Bishop LeBlond 51 North Andrew 37
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C1 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Adams Central 71 Syracuse 54
North Bend Central 62 Ord 36
Bridgeport 71 Douglas County West 41
Wahoo 51 Battle Creek 47
Lincoln Christian 37 Wayne 34 – OT
Malcolm 44 Platteview 33
Gothenburg 44 Scotus Central Catholic 36
Yutan 53 Milford 27
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C2 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Crofton 39 Freeman 21
Pender 62 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 61 Sutton 29
Oakland Craig 43 Lincoln Lutheran 33
Ponca 62 Summerland 39
Southern Valley 45 Archbishop Bergan 42
Clarkson/Leigh 51 Gordon-Rushville 42
Cross County 43 Amherst 40
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D1 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Elmwood-Murdock 54 Sterling 29
Johnson-Brock 48 BDS 38
Ravenna 54 South Platte 35
Centura 61 Nebraska Christian 32
Hastlings St. Cecilia 53 Bancroft-Rosalie 48
Cedar Catholic 60 Niobrara Verdigre 38
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70 Alma 56
Elgin Public/Pope John 49 Maywood-Hayes Center 45
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D2 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Osceola 32
Shelton 61 Medicine Valley 30
St. Mary’s 75 Paxton 42
Leyton 46 Parkview Christian 29
McCool Junction 62 Pleasanton 57
Humphrey St. Francis 48 Howells-Dodge 34
Wilcox-Hildreth 42 Hay Springs 33
Wynot 54 Overton 36