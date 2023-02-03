KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 50 Shenandoah 42 

Creston 58 Red Oak 24

Atlantic 56 Denison-Schleswig 18 

Corner Conference 

East Mills 60 Essex 22

Fremont-Mills 58 Griswold 18

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 45 IKM-Manning 31

Underwood 56 Missouri Valley 18

Tri-Center 49 Riverside 32 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 77 Lenox 64 

Mount Ayr 59 Bedford 19 

Southeast Warren 51 East Union 26

Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Central Decatur 26 

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 63 Glidden-Ralston 55

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Boyer Valley 33

Ar-We-Va 62 Paton-Churdan 38

Woodbine60 Exira-EHK 52 

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 61 Abraham Lincoln 39 

Sioux City North 51 Thomas Jefferson 26 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Sioux City West 49 LeMars 46

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 57 Moulton-Udell 31 

Seymour 58 Orient-Macksburg 57 — 2 OT

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 42 Southwest Valley 40

Diagonal 55 Hamburg 48

West Harrison 43 Whiting 22

Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian at Des Moines North (G)

BGM 49 Moravia 47

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 43 Northeast Nodaway 34

Nodaway Valley 60 Rock Port 35

Mound City 46 North Nodaway 40 

Platte Valley 60 DeKalb 12

Bishop LeBlond 37 Savannah 18

Princeton 59 Worth County 37 

Trenton 49 Stanberry 46

Gallatin 46 Albany 33

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 44 Concordia 41

Douglas County West 41 Ashland-Greenwood 39

Arlington 46 Conestoga 38

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 51 Louisville 28

Pioneer Conference 

Consolation: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell (at Lewiston) (G)

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 73 Shenandoah 34

Creston 77 Red Oak 59 

Harlan 51 Lewis Central 42

Denison-Schleswig 66 Atlantic 47 

Corner Conference 

East Mills 81 Essex 39

Fremont-Mills 64 Griswold 53  

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 70 Logan-Magnolia 54

Underwood 79 Missouri Valley 46

Riverside 46 Tri-Center 44

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 70 Lenox 69

Mount Ayr 50 Bedford 39

Southeast Warren 65 East Union 26

Central Decatur 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 47

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 54 Glidden-Ralston 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 Boyer Valley 59

Woodbine 68 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67 — OT

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 60 Abraham Lincoln 57

Thomas Jefferson 65 Sioux City North 56

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Sioux City West 70 LeMars 56

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 69 Moulton-Udell 24

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 66 Southwest Valley 37 

West Harrison 81 Whiting 20

Moravia 86 BGM 41

Iowa Valley 68 Twin Cedars 38

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 63 Northeast Nodaway 47

Rock Port 51 Nodaway Valley 46

Mound City 47 North Nodaway 38 

DeKalb at Platte Valley (G/B)

Maryville 73 St. Pius X 57 

Bishop LeBlond 57 Savannah 39

Worth County 42 Princeton 41 

Trenton 56 Stanberry 38

Gallatin 69 Albany 40

Area Nebraska 

Concordia 57 Plattsmouth 23

Ashland-Greenwood 44 Douglas County West 37

Conestoga 47 Arlington 22

Louisville 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 34

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Freeman 46 Elmwood-Murdock 34

Semifinal: Auburn 78 Mead 43

Consolation: Johnson County Central 58 Falls City 34

Consolation: Palmyra 82 Weeping Water 39

Pioneer Conference 

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Pawnee City) (B)

