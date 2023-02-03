KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 50 Shenandoah 42
Creston 58 Red Oak 24
Atlantic 56 Denison-Schleswig 18
Corner Conference
East Mills 60 Essex 22
Fremont-Mills 58 Griswold 18
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 45 IKM-Manning 31
Underwood 56 Missouri Valley 18
Tri-Center 49 Riverside 32
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 77 Lenox 64
Mount Ayr 59 Bedford 19
Southeast Warren 51 East Union 26
Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Central Decatur 26
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 63 Glidden-Ralston 55
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Boyer Valley 33
Ar-We-Va 62 Paton-Churdan 38
Woodbine60 Exira-EHK 52
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 61 Abraham Lincoln 39
Sioux City North 51 Thomas Jefferson 26
Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Sioux City West 49 LeMars 46
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 57 Moulton-Udell 31
Seymour 58 Orient-Macksburg 57 — 2 OT
Non-Conference
Clarinda 42 Southwest Valley 40
Diagonal 55 Hamburg 48
West Harrison 43 Whiting 22
Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian at Des Moines North (G)
BGM 49 Moravia 47
Area Missouri
East Atchison 43 Northeast Nodaway 34
Nodaway Valley 60 Rock Port 35
Mound City 46 North Nodaway 40
Platte Valley 60 DeKalb 12
Bishop LeBlond 37 Savannah 18
Princeton 59 Worth County 37
Trenton 49 Stanberry 46
Gallatin 46 Albany 33
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 44 Concordia 41
Douglas County West 41 Ashland-Greenwood 39
Arlington 46 Conestoga 38
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 51 Louisville 28
Pioneer Conference
Consolation: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell (at Lewiston) (G)
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 73 Shenandoah 34
Creston 77 Red Oak 59
Harlan 51 Lewis Central 42
Denison-Schleswig 66 Atlantic 47
Corner Conference
East Mills 81 Essex 39
Fremont-Mills 64 Griswold 53
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 70 Logan-Magnolia 54
Underwood 79 Missouri Valley 46
Riverside 46 Tri-Center 44
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 70 Lenox 69
Mount Ayr 50 Bedford 39
Southeast Warren 65 East Union 26
Central Decatur 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 54 Glidden-Ralston 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 Boyer Valley 59
Woodbine 68 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67 — OT
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 60 Abraham Lincoln 57
Thomas Jefferson 65 Sioux City North 56
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Sioux City West 70 LeMars 56
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 69 Moulton-Udell 24
Non-Conference
Clarinda 66 Southwest Valley 37
West Harrison 81 Whiting 20
Moravia 86 BGM 41
Iowa Valley 68 Twin Cedars 38
Area Missouri
East Atchison 63 Northeast Nodaway 47
Rock Port 51 Nodaway Valley 46
Mound City 47 North Nodaway 38
DeKalb at Platte Valley (G/B)
Maryville 73 St. Pius X 57
Bishop LeBlond 57 Savannah 39
Worth County 42 Princeton 41
Trenton 56 Stanberry 38
Gallatin 69 Albany 40
Area Nebraska
Concordia 57 Plattsmouth 23
Ashland-Greenwood 44 Douglas County West 37
Conestoga 47 Arlington 22
Louisville 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 34
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Freeman 46 Elmwood-Murdock 34
Semifinal: Auburn 78 Mead 43
Consolation: Johnson County Central 58 Falls City 34
Consolation: Palmyra 82 Weeping Water 39
Pioneer Conference
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Pawnee City) (B)