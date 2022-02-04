KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 60 Shenandoah 51

Creston 68 Red Oak 33

Denison-Schleswig 38 Atlantic 32 — OT

Harlan 45 Lewis Central 39

Corner Conference 

East Mills 68 Essex 30

Fremont-Mills 38 Griswold 17

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 55 IKM-Manning 27

Tri-Center 38 Riverside 26

Underwood 62 Missouri Valley 27

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 55 Bedford 38

Nodaway Valley 59 Lenox 42

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Central Decatur 45

Southeast Warren 47 East Union 36

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 Boyer Valley 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Woodbine 62

CAM 59 Glidden-Ralston 27

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 57 Abraham Lincoln 28

Bishop Heelan Catholic 48 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43

Sioux City West 54 LeMars 38

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 36

Murray 40 Moulton-Udell 33

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley (MO) 44 Sidney 39

Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian Academy

Mid-America Shootout 

Stanton 46 Conestoga 25

Sioux City North 56 Thomas Jefferson 22

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 56 Mound City 46

South Holt 51 Rock Port 23

Platte Valley 40 North Nodaway 15

Northeast Nodaway at Union Star 

Trenton 35 Stanberry 24

Princeton 65 Worth County 34

Area Nebraska

Omaha Concordia 51 Plattsmouth 40

Douglas County West 35 Ashland-Greenwood 33

Louisville 47 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36

Syracuse 54 Arlington 20

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 44 Auburn 24

Semifinal: Malcolm 47 Falls City 41

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Sterling 69 Johnson-Brock 45

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 67 Shenandoah 34

Red Oak 58 Creston 45

Atlantic 69 Denison-Schleswig 61

Lewis Central 53 Harlan 43

Corner Conference 

East Mills 81 Essex 18

Fremont-Mills 64 Griswold 39

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 53 IKM-Manning 42

Riverside 55 Tri-Center 53

Underwood 67 Missouri Valley 43

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 60 Bedford 52

Lenox 59 Nodaway Valley 57

Central Decatur 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 33

Southeast Warren 48 East Union 42

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 79 Paton-Churdan 72

Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 Boyer Valley 47 — OT

Woodbine 68 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56

CAM 40 Glidden-Ralston 29

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 81 Sioux City East 63

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45

LeMars 74 Sioux City West 65

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 36

Murray 55 Moulton-Udell 14

Non-Conference 

Sidney 64 Nodaway Valley (MO) 50

Iowa Valley 75 Twin Cedars 41

Mid-America Shootout 

Conestoga 57 Stanton 42

Nebraska City 48 Clarinda 41

Sioux City North 44 Thomas Jefferson 42

Area Missouri 

Mound City 90 East Atchison 40

Rock Port 60 South Holt 34

Platte Valley 66 North Nodaway 15

Northeast Nodaway at Union Star 

Stanberry 67 Trenton 42

Worth County 57 Princeton 45

St. Pius X 55 Maryville 44

Area Nebraska

Omaha Concordia 59 Plattsmouth 50

Ashland-Greenwood 71 Douglas County West 46

Louisville 59 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42

Syracuse 51 Arlington 40

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Sterling 47 Lewiston 34

