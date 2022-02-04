KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 60 Shenandoah 51
Creston 68 Red Oak 33
Denison-Schleswig 38 Atlantic 32 — OT
Harlan 45 Lewis Central 39
Corner Conference
East Mills 68 Essex 30
Fremont-Mills 38 Griswold 17
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 55 IKM-Manning 27
Tri-Center 38 Riverside 26
Underwood 62 Missouri Valley 27
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 55 Bedford 38
Nodaway Valley 59 Lenox 42
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Central Decatur 45
Southeast Warren 47 East Union 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 Boyer Valley 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Woodbine 62
CAM 59 Glidden-Ralston 27
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 57 Abraham Lincoln 28
Bishop Heelan Catholic 48 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43
Sioux City West 54 LeMars 38
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 36
Murray 40 Moulton-Udell 33
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley (MO) 44 Sidney 39
Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian Academy
Mid-America Shootout
Stanton 46 Conestoga 25
Sioux City North 56 Thomas Jefferson 22
Area Missouri
East Atchison 56 Mound City 46
South Holt 51 Rock Port 23
Platte Valley 40 North Nodaway 15
Northeast Nodaway at Union Star
Trenton 35 Stanberry 24
Princeton 65 Worth County 34
Area Nebraska
Omaha Concordia 51 Plattsmouth 40
Douglas County West 35 Ashland-Greenwood 33
Louisville 47 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36
Syracuse 54 Arlington 20
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 44 Auburn 24
Semifinal: Malcolm 47 Falls City 41
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation: Sterling 69 Johnson-Brock 45
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 67 Shenandoah 34
Red Oak 58 Creston 45
Atlantic 69 Denison-Schleswig 61
Lewis Central 53 Harlan 43
Corner Conference
East Mills 81 Essex 18
Fremont-Mills 64 Griswold 39
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 53 IKM-Manning 42
Riverside 55 Tri-Center 53
Underwood 67 Missouri Valley 43
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 60 Bedford 52
Lenox 59 Nodaway Valley 57
Central Decatur 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 33
Southeast Warren 48 East Union 42
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 79 Paton-Churdan 72
Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 Boyer Valley 47 — OT
Woodbine 68 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56
CAM 40 Glidden-Ralston 29
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 81 Sioux City East 63
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45
LeMars 74 Sioux City West 65
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 36
Murray 55 Moulton-Udell 14
Non-Conference
Sidney 64 Nodaway Valley (MO) 50
Iowa Valley 75 Twin Cedars 41
Mid-America Shootout
Conestoga 57 Stanton 42
Nebraska City 48 Clarinda 41
Sioux City North 44 Thomas Jefferson 42
Area Missouri
Mound City 90 East Atchison 40
Rock Port 60 South Holt 34
Platte Valley 66 North Nodaway 15
Northeast Nodaway at Union Star
Stanberry 67 Trenton 42
Worth County 57 Princeton 45
St. Pius X 55 Maryville 44
Area Nebraska
Omaha Concordia 59 Plattsmouth 50
Ashland-Greenwood 71 Douglas County West 46
Louisville 59 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42
Syracuse 51 Arlington 40
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation: Sterling 47 Lewiston 34