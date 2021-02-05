KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 65 Shenandoah 58
Creston 64 Red Oak 32
Denison-Schleswig 60 Atlantic 48
Harlan 48 Lewis Central 39
Corner Conference
East Mills 58 Essex 51
Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 45 Underwood 35
IKM-Manning 57 Missouri Valley 18
Audubon 57 Riverside 32
Treynor 60 Tri-Center 25
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 54 Lenox 52
Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 32
Southeast Warren 43 East Union 36
Central Decatur 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 54 West Harrison 34
Glidden-Ralston 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74 CAM 53
Woodbine 57 Ar-We-Va 42
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 54 Sioux City North 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 Bishop Heelan Catholic 38
LeMars 62 Sioux City West 42
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 43 Mormon Trail 38
Twin Cedars 50 Melcher-Dallas 28
Area Missouri
East Atchison 51 Mound City 25
South Holt 64 Rock Port 43
Platte Valley 76 North Nodaway 27
Princeton 46 Worth County 36
Stanberry 53 Trenton 31
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun 43 Nebraska City 36
Concordia 60 Plattsmouth 48
Louisville 28 Logan View 20
Douglas County West 60 Ashland-Greenwood 59
Arlington 38 Conestoga 35
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 76 Shenandoah 56
Red Oak 49 Creston 43
Atlantic 64 Denison-Schleswig 58
Harlan 58 Lewis Central 55
Corner Conference
East Mills 79 Essex 25
Fremont-Mills 55 Griswold 33
Sidney 66 Clarinda Academy 26
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 67 Underwood 64
IKM-Manning 59 Missouri Valley 42
Riverside 54 Audubon 35
Tri-Center 56 Treynor 55 — OT
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 53 Lenox 38
Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 38
Southeast Warren at East Union
Martensdale-St. Marys 78 Central Decatur 45
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 82 Paton-Churdan 28
CAM 61 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
Woodbine 58 Ar-We-Va 55
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 51 Sioux City North 48
Abraham Lincoln 64 Sioux City East 51
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 28
LeMars 63 Sioux City West 51
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 84 Moulton-Udell 27
Moravia 72 Mormon Trail 53
Area Missouri
Mound City 78 East Atchison 36
South Holt 54 Rock Port 52
Platte Valley 60 North Nodaway 19
Princeton 53 Worth County 47
Stanberry 62 Trenton 30
Maryville 71 St. Pius X 69
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 52 Fort Calhoun 48 — OT
Concordia 54 Plattsmouth 46
Logan View 43 Louisville 40
Ashland-Greenwood 58 Douglas County West 33
Arlington 56 Conestoga 46
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Auburn 65 Johnson County Central 30
Semifinal: Freeman 50 Mead 24
Consolation: Malcolm 48 Falls City 42