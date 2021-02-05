KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 65 Shenandoah 58

Creston 64 Red Oak 32

Denison-Schleswig 60 Atlantic 48

Harlan 48 Lewis Central 39

Corner Conference 

East Mills 58 Essex 51

Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 45 Underwood 35

IKM-Manning 57 Missouri Valley 18

Audubon 57 Riverside 32

Treynor 60 Tri-Center 25

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 54 Lenox 52

Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 32

Southeast Warren 43 East Union 36

Central Decatur 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 42

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan 54 West Harrison 34

Glidden-Ralston 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74 CAM 53

Woodbine 57 Ar-We-Va 42

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 54 Sioux City North 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 Bishop Heelan Catholic 38

LeMars 62 Sioux City West 42

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 43 Mormon Trail 38

Twin Cedars 50 Melcher-Dallas 28

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 51 Mound City 25

South Holt 64 Rock Port 43

Platte Valley 76 North Nodaway 27

Princeton 46 Worth County 36

Stanberry 53 Trenton 31

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun 43 Nebraska City 36

Concordia 60 Plattsmouth 48

Louisville 28 Logan View 20 

Douglas County West 60 Ashland-Greenwood 59

Arlington 38 Conestoga 35

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 76 Shenandoah 56

Red Oak 49 Creston 43

Atlantic 64 Denison-Schleswig 58

Harlan 58 Lewis Central 55

Corner Conference 

East Mills 79 Essex 25

Fremont-Mills 55 Griswold 33

Sidney 66 Clarinda Academy 26

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 67 Underwood 64

IKM-Manning 59 Missouri Valley 42

Riverside 54 Audubon 35

Tri-Center 56 Treynor 55 — OT

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 53 Lenox 38

Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 38

Southeast Warren at East Union 

Martensdale-St. Marys 78 Central Decatur 45

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 82 Paton-Churdan 28

CAM 61 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54

Woodbine 58 Ar-We-Va 55

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 51 Sioux City North 48

Abraham Lincoln 64 Sioux City East 51

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 28

LeMars 63 Sioux City West 51

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 84 Moulton-Udell 27 

Moravia 72 Mormon Trail 53

Area Missouri 

Mound City 78 East Atchison 36

South Holt 54 Rock Port 52

Platte Valley 60 North Nodaway 19

Princeton 53 Worth County 47

Stanberry 62 Trenton 30

Maryville 71 St. Pius X 69

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 52 Fort Calhoun 48 — OT 

Concordia 54 Plattsmouth 46

Logan View 43 Louisville 40

Ashland-Greenwood 58 Douglas County West 33

Arlington 56 Conestoga 46

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Auburn 65 Johnson County Central 30

Semifinal: Freeman 50 Mead 24

Consolation: Malcolm 48 Falls City 42

