KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 47 Clarinda 29
St. Albert 59 Red Oak 23
Kuemper Catholic 53 Glenwood 50
Lewis Central 71 Creston 47
Harlan 57 Atlantic 46
Corner Conference
East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52
Stanton 83 Griswold 14
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 44 Audubon 18
IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 25
Treynor 72 Missouri Valley 18
Underwood 40 AHSTW 23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 45 Southeast Warren 36
Nodaway Valley 77 East Union 27
Martensdale-St. Marys 45 Lenox 42
Southwest Valley 47 Wayne 39
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 63 West Harrison 56 (Maclayn Houston for WH, 40 points)
CAM 69 Ar-We-Va 25
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 Paton-Churdan 26
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Glidden-Ralston 38
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 65 Abraham Lincoln 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Thomas Jefferson 18
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 59 Seymour 30
Mormon Trail 51 Moravia 46
Murray 48 Lamoni 29
Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas 40 Moulton-Udell 18
Non-Conference
Boone 44 Denison-Schleswig 32
Western Christian 49 Sioux City North 38
Fairfax Invitational
Championship: East Atchison 49 St. Joseph Christian 43
Stanberry Tournament
5th Place: Stanberry 46 North Nodaway 34
Lathrop Bill Burns Classic
Championship: University Academy 48 Savannah 32
Area Nebraska
Malcolm 57 Nebraska City 20
Beatrice 52 Plattsmouth 29
Auburn 49 Fairbury 21
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Conestoga 35
Ashland-Greenwood 41 Raymond Central 38
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 38 Johnson-Brock 26
Consolation: Sterling 39 Freeman 33 — OT
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
3rd Place: Palmyra 35 Exeter-Milligan 26
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (G
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 64 Shenandoah 23
Red Oak 84 St. Albert 48
Kuemper Catholic 76 Glenwood 70
Creston 57 Lewis Central 56
Harlan 71 Atlantic 64
Corner Conference
East Mills 67 Fremont-Mills 50
Stanton 83 Griswold 38
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 56 Audubon 22
IKM-Manning 59 Riverside 53 – OT
Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 35
Underwood 54 AHSTW 53
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 49 Southeast Warren 46
Nodaway Valley 71 East Union 50
Lenox 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 48
Southwest Valley 68 Wayne 41
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 77 Boyer Valley 30
CAM 53 Ar-We-Va 34
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85 Glidden-Ralston 33
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Abraham Lincoln 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Thomas Jefferson 46
Sioux City East 60 LeMars 46
Sioux City West 65 Sioux City North 59
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 51 Seymour 30
Moravia 71 Mormon Trail 61
Murray 67 Lamoni 27
Ankeny Christian 68 Twin Cedars 19
Melcher-Dallas 76 Moulton-Udell 42
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig 62 Boone 50
Essex 57 Heartland Christian 45
Woodbine 54 Logan-Magnolia 47
Fairfax Invitational
3rd Place: Falls City 58 Nodaway Valley 55
Stanberry Invitational
5th Place: King City 56 Worth County 50
South Harrison Invitational
5th Place: North Harrison 49 Northeast Nodaway 43
Area Nebraska
Malcolm 67 Nebraska City 35
Beatrice 60 Plattsmouth 33
Auburn 66 Fairbury 27
Elmwood-Murdock 45 Conestoga 37
Ashland-Greenwood 64 Raymond Central 21