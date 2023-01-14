KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah 47 Clarinda 29

St. Albert 59 Red Oak 23

Kuemper Catholic 53 Glenwood 50 

Lewis Central 71 Creston 47

Harlan 57 Atlantic 46

Corner Conference

East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52

Stanton 83 Griswold 14 

Western Iowa Conference  

Tri-Center 44 Audubon 18

IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 25

Treynor 72 Missouri Valley 18

Underwood 40 AHSTW 23

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 45 Southeast Warren 36

Nodaway Valley 77 East Union 27

Martensdale-St. Marys 45 Lenox 42

Southwest Valley 47 Wayne 39 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 63 West Harrison 56 (Maclayn Houston for WH, 40 points)

CAM 69 Ar-We-Va 25

Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 Paton-Churdan 26

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Glidden-Ralston 38

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 65 Abraham Lincoln 39

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Thomas Jefferson 18

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 59 Seymour 30

Mormon Trail 51 Moravia 46

Murray 48 Lamoni 29

Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas 40 Moulton-Udell 18

Non-Conference  

Boone 44 Denison-Schleswig 32

Western Christian 49 Sioux City North 38

Fairfax Invitational   

Championship: East Atchison 49 St. Joseph Christian 43

Stanberry Tournament

5th Place: Stanberry 46 North Nodaway 34

Lathrop Bill Burns Classic 

Championship: University Academy 48 Savannah 32

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm 57 Nebraska City 20

Beatrice 52 Plattsmouth 29

Auburn 49 Fairbury 21

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Conestoga 35

Ashland-Greenwood 41 Raymond Central 38

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 38 Johnson-Brock 26

Consolation: Sterling 39 Freeman 33 — OT

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

3rd Place: Palmyra 35 Exeter-Milligan 26

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (G

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Clarinda 64 Shenandoah 23

Red Oak 84 St. Albert 48

Kuemper Catholic 76 Glenwood 70

Creston 57 Lewis Central 56

Harlan 71 Atlantic 64

Corner Conference

East Mills 67 Fremont-Mills 50

Stanton 83 Griswold 38

Western Iowa Conference  

Tri-Center 56 Audubon 22

IKM-Manning 59 Riverside 53 – OT

Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 35

Underwood 54 AHSTW 53

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 49 Southeast Warren 46

Nodaway Valley 71 East Union 50

Lenox 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 48

Southwest Valley 68 Wayne 41

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 77 Boyer Valley 30 

CAM 53 Ar-We-Va 34

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85 Glidden-Ralston 33

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Abraham Lincoln 56 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Thomas Jefferson 46

Sioux City East 60 LeMars 46 

Sioux City West 65 Sioux City North 59

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 51 Seymour 30

Moravia 71 Mormon Trail 61

Murray 67 Lamoni 27

Ankeny Christian 68 Twin Cedars 19

Melcher-Dallas 76 Moulton-Udell 42

Non-Conference  

Denison-Schleswig 62 Boone 50

Essex 57 Heartland Christian 45

Woodbine 54 Logan-Magnolia 47

Fairfax Invitational   

3rd Place: Falls City 58 Nodaway Valley 55

Stanberry Invitational 

5th Place: King City 56 Worth County 50

South Harrison Invitational 

5th Place: North Harrison 49 Northeast Nodaway 43

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm 67 Nebraska City 35

Beatrice 60 Plattsmouth 33 

Auburn 66 Fairbury 27

Elmwood-Murdock 45 Conestoga 37

Ashland-Greenwood 64 Raymond Central 21

