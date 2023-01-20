KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 54 Shenandoah 31
St. Albert 65 Denison-Schleswig 34
Kuemper Catholic 70 Creston 44
Corner Conference Tournament
3rd Place: East Mills 49 Sidney 16
Championship: Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 19
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 53 Audubon 35
Tri-Center 52 IKM-Manning 36
Logan-Magnolia 42 Treynor 35
Riverside 43 Missouri Valley 39
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 52 Bedford 42
Lenox 74 Southeast Warren 56
Nodaway Valley 57 Central Decatur 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Mount Ayr 44
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 61 West Harrison 53
Glidden-Ralston 53 Boyer Valley 51
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 CAM 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Woodbine 45
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 62 Abraham Lincoln 49
Sioux City East 94 Thomas Jefferson 22
Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sioux City North 25
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City West 44
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 55 Moravia 48
Mormon Trail 46 Lamoni 42
Diagonal 42 Murray 36
Twin Cedars 49 Orient-Macksburg 39
Ankeny Christian 53 Seymour 42
Area Missouri
East Atchison 61 Osborn/Stewartsville 20
Northeast Nodaway 44 Mound City 23
South Holt 55 Union Star 51
Nodaway Valley 49 DeKalb 40
Platte Valley 51 North Nodaway 10
King City 36 Stanberry 27
North Andrew 47 North Harrison 16
Pattonsburg 51 Worth County 38
St. Joseph Christian 64 Albany 25
Maryville 37 Savannah 22
Area Nebraska
Auburn 52 Nebraska City 31
Lourdes Central Catholic 39 Elmwood-Murdock 29
Yutan 62 Palmyra 34
Weeping Water 53 Louisville 28
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Syracuse 24
Johnson-Brock 69 Friend 18
Sterling 48 Southern 18
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 61 Shenandoah 9
Denison-Schleswig 81 St. Albert 49
Kuemper Catholic 88 Creston 66
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 60 Audubon 38
IKM-Manning 59 Tri-Center 56
Treynor 62 Logan-Magnolia 46
Missouri Valley 57 Riverside 53
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 60 Wayne 42
Lenox 68 Southeast Warren 67
Nodaway Valley 63 Central Decatur 49
Mount Ayr 64 Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 56 Glidden-Ralston 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 CAM 51
Woodbine 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 55 LeMars 43
Sioux City East 93 Thomas Jefferson 37
Bishop Heelan Catholic 77 Sioux City North 44
Sioux City West 60 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 63 Melcher-Dallas 35
Mormon Trail 72 Lamoni 48
Diagonal 47 Murray 46 (OT)
Ankeny Christian 73 Seymour 37
Non-Conference
Underwood 64 Parkview Christian 43
Area Missouri
Osborn/Stewartsville 45 East Atchison 43
Mound City 62 Northeast Nodaway 44
South Holt 89 Union Star 25
Nodaway Valley 74 DeKalb 54
Platte Valley 80 North Nodaway 27
Stanberry 42 King City 39
North Andrew 67 North Harrison 37
Pattonsburg 67 Worth County 58
Albany 70 St. Joseph Christian 68
Maryville 55 Savannah 53
Area Nebraska
Auburn 64 Nebraska City 38
Elmwood-Murdock 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 27
Yutan 56 Palmyra 49
Ashland-Greenwood 65 Syracuse 21
Johnson-Brock 48 Friend 42
Southern 58 Sterling 31