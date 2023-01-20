KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 54 Shenandoah 31 

St. Albert 65 Denison-Schleswig 34

Kuemper Catholic 70 Creston 44

Corner Conference Tournament 

3rd Place: East Mills 49 Sidney 16 

Championship: Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 19

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 53 Audubon 35

Tri-Center 52 IKM-Manning 36

Logan-Magnolia 42 Treynor 35 

Riverside 43 Missouri Valley 39

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 52 Bedford 42

Lenox 74 Southeast Warren 56

Nodaway Valley 57 Central Decatur 44

Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Mount Ayr 44

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan 61 West Harrison 53

Glidden-Ralston 53 Boyer Valley 51

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 CAM 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Woodbine 45

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 62 Abraham Lincoln 49

Sioux City East 94 Thomas Jefferson 22 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sioux City North 25

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City West 44

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 55 Moravia 48

Mormon Trail 46 Lamoni 42

Diagonal 42 Murray 36

Twin Cedars 49 Orient-Macksburg 39

Ankeny Christian 53 Seymour 42

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 61 Osborn/Stewartsville 20

Northeast Nodaway 44 Mound City 23 

South Holt 55 Union Star 51 

Nodaway Valley 49 DeKalb 40

Platte Valley 51 North Nodaway 10

King City 36 Stanberry 27

North Andrew 47 North Harrison 16

Pattonsburg 51 Worth County 38

St. Joseph Christian 64 Albany 25

Maryville 37 Savannah 22

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 52 Nebraska City 31 

Lourdes Central Catholic 39 Elmwood-Murdock 29

Yutan 62 Palmyra 34

Weeping Water 53 Louisville 28

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Syracuse 24

Johnson-Brock 69 Friend 18

Sterling 48 Southern 18

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 61 Shenandoah 9

Denison-Schleswig 81 St. Albert 49

Kuemper Catholic 88 Creston 66

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 60 Audubon 38

IKM-Manning 59 Tri-Center 56

Treynor 62 Logan-Magnolia 46

Missouri Valley 57 Riverside 53

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 60 Wayne 42

Lenox 68 Southeast Warren 67

Nodaway Valley 63 Central Decatur 49

Mount Ayr 64 Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 56 Glidden-Ralston 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 CAM 51

Woodbine 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 55 LeMars 43

Sioux City East 93 Thomas Jefferson 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic 77 Sioux City North 44

Sioux City West 60 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 63 Melcher-Dallas 35

Mormon Trail 72 Lamoni 48

Diagonal 47 Murray 46 (OT)

Ankeny Christian 73 Seymour 37

Non-Conference 

Underwood 64 Parkview Christian 43

Area Missouri 

Osborn/Stewartsville 45 East Atchison 43

Mound City 62 Northeast Nodaway 44

South Holt 89 Union Star 25

Nodaway Valley 74 DeKalb 54

Platte Valley 80 North Nodaway 27

Stanberry 42 King City 39

North Andrew 67 North Harrison 37

Pattonsburg 67 Worth County 58

Albany 70 St. Joseph Christian 68

Maryville 55 Savannah 53

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 64 Nebraska City 38

Elmwood-Murdock 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 27

Yutan 56 Palmyra 49

Ashland-Greenwood 65 Syracuse 21  

Johnson-Brock 48 Friend 42

Southern 58 Sterling 31

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.