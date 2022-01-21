KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Lewis Central 48 Shenandoah 31

Glenwood 96 Red Oak 21

Creston 56 Kuemper Catholic 41

St. Albert 50 Denison-Schleswig 43

Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold)

3rd Place: East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 39

Championship: Stanton 40 Sidney 34

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 56 AHSTW 38

Riverside 58 Missouri Valley 18

Treynor 48 Logan-Magnolia 40

Tri-Center 57 IKM-Manning 44

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 58 Bedford 34

Lenox 55 Southeast Warren 36

Nodaway Valley 76 Central Decatur 70 — OT

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 67 Paton-Churdan 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56 CAM 43

Woodbine 61 Coon Rapids-Bayard 50

Boyer Valley 47 Glidden-Ralston 42

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 63 LeMars 40

Sioux City East 61 Thomas Jefferson 20

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Sioux City West 43

Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Sioux City North 28

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy

Diagonal 41 Murray 30

Lamoni 66 Mormon Trail 29

Twin Cedars 56 Orient-Macksburg 19

Melcher-Dallas 46 Moravia 25

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley 52 East Atchison 25

South Holt 50 Rock Port 37

Nodaway Valley 47 Osborn/Stewartsville 43

North Nodaway 43 Northeast Nodaway 28

Humboldt-TRS at Mound City 

North Andrew 55 North Harrison 25

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 50 Nebraska City 9

Syracuse 43 Ashland-Greenwood 38 — OT

Yutan 50 Palmyra 30

Weeping Water 52 Nebraska Lutheran 31

Johnson-Brock 54 Friend 29

Southern at Sterling 

Pawnee City at Falls City Sacred Heart 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Lewis Central 80 Shenandoah 15

Red Oak 63 Glenwood 57

Kuemper Catholic 64 Creston 55

St. Albert 60 Denison-Schleswig 54

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 74 Audubon 20

Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 37

Treynor 49 Logan-Magnolia 17

Tri-Center 50 IKM-Manning 29

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 61 Wayne 30

Lenox 75 Southeast Warren 35

Central Decatur 68 Nodaway Valley 62

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 89 Paton-Churdan 42

CAM 61 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 39

Boyer Valley 58 Glidden-Ralston 34

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 52 LeMars 33

Sioux City East 75 Thomas Jefferson 41

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City North 53

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Murray 41 Diagonal 29

Lamoni 52 Mormon Trail 50

Twin Cedars 51 Orient-Macksburg 40

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley 69 East Atchison 41

Northland Christian 65 Rock Port 59

Osborn/Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley 

North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway 

Humboldt-TRS at Mound City 

North Andrew 79 North Harrison 48

Savannah at Maryville

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 44 Nebraska City 29

Ashland-Greenwood 76 Syracuse 65

Nebraska Lutheran 51 Weeping Water 38

Johnson-Brock 72 Friend 44

Southern 69 Sterling 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 80 Pawnee City 25

