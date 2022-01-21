KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 48 Shenandoah 31
Glenwood 96 Red Oak 21
Creston 56 Kuemper Catholic 41
St. Albert 50 Denison-Schleswig 43
Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold)
3rd Place: East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 39
Championship: Stanton 40 Sidney 34
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 56 AHSTW 38
Riverside 58 Missouri Valley 18
Treynor 48 Logan-Magnolia 40
Tri-Center 57 IKM-Manning 44
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 58 Bedford 34
Lenox 55 Southeast Warren 36
Nodaway Valley 76 Central Decatur 70 — OT
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 67 Paton-Churdan 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56 CAM 43
Woodbine 61 Coon Rapids-Bayard 50
Boyer Valley 47 Glidden-Ralston 42
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 63 LeMars 40
Sioux City East 61 Thomas Jefferson 20
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Sioux City West 43
Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Sioux City North 28
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy
Diagonal 41 Murray 30
Lamoni 66 Mormon Trail 29
Twin Cedars 56 Orient-Macksburg 19
Melcher-Dallas 46 Moravia 25
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 52 East Atchison 25
South Holt 50 Rock Port 37
Nodaway Valley 47 Osborn/Stewartsville 43
North Nodaway 43 Northeast Nodaway 28
Humboldt-TRS at Mound City
North Andrew 55 North Harrison 25
Area Nebraska
Auburn 50 Nebraska City 9
Syracuse 43 Ashland-Greenwood 38 — OT
Yutan 50 Palmyra 30
Weeping Water 52 Nebraska Lutheran 31
Johnson-Brock 54 Friend 29
Southern at Sterling
Pawnee City at Falls City Sacred Heart
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 80 Shenandoah 15
Red Oak 63 Glenwood 57
Kuemper Catholic 64 Creston 55
St. Albert 60 Denison-Schleswig 54
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 74 Audubon 20
Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 37
Treynor 49 Logan-Magnolia 17
Tri-Center 50 IKM-Manning 29
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 61 Wayne 30
Lenox 75 Southeast Warren 35
Central Decatur 68 Nodaway Valley 62
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 89 Paton-Churdan 42
CAM 61 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 39
Boyer Valley 58 Glidden-Ralston 34
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 52 LeMars 33
Sioux City East 75 Thomas Jefferson 41
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City North 53
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy
Murray 41 Diagonal 29
Lamoni 52 Mormon Trail 50
Twin Cedars 51 Orient-Macksburg 40
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 69 East Atchison 41
Northland Christian 65 Rock Port 59
Osborn/Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley
North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway
Humboldt-TRS at Mound City
North Andrew 79 North Harrison 48
Savannah at Maryville
Area Nebraska
Auburn 44 Nebraska City 29
Ashland-Greenwood 76 Syracuse 65
Nebraska Lutheran 51 Weeping Water 38
Johnson-Brock 72 Friend 44
Southern 69 Sterling 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 80 Pawnee City 25