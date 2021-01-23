KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 47 Shenandoah 15
Denison-Schleswig 52 St. Albert 41
Creston 66 Kuemper Catholic 48
Corner Conference Tournament (at Tabor) – On KMA 960
3rd Place: Fremont-Mills 47 Sidney 30
Championship: Stanton 51 East Mills 34
Western Conference
Underwood 50 Audubon 36
AHSTW 72 IKM-Manning 53
Treynor 43 Logan-Magnolia 33
Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 88 Central Decatur 48
Mount Ayr 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 57
Lenox 47 Southeast Warren 31
Wayne 54 Bedford 45
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 30
CAM 76 Ar-We-Va 44
Paton-Churdan 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 52 Abraham Lincoln 42
Sioux City East 40 Thomas Jefferson 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City West 51
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 44 Moravia 40
Lamoni 56 Mormon Trail 28
Murray 46 Diagonal 32
Twin Cedars 52 Orient-Macksburg 45
Ankeny Christian Academy 41 Seymour 38
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 61 East Atchison 36
Nodaway-Holt 46 Rock Port 33
Stewartsville-Osborn 59 West Nodaway 12
Humboldt-TRS 60 Mound City 48
Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway
Stanberry 37 King City 21
Area Nebraska
Auburn 58 Nebraska City 41
Falls City 37 Johnson County Central 25
Yutan 48 Palmyra 24
Milford 58 Elmwood-Murdock 35
Syracuse 52 Ashland-Greenwood 46
Conestoga 42 Fort Calhoun 39
Johnson-Brock 47 Friend 21
Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Lewiston 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Pawnee City 10
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 65 Shenandoah 30
St. Albert 72 Denison-Schleswig 67
Creston 66 Kuemper Catholic 48
Western Conference
Audubon 40 Underwood 34
AHSTW 52 IKM-Manning 44
Treynor 58 Logan-Magnolia 44
Tri-Center 76 Missouri Valley 27
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 68 Nodaway Valley 47
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Mount Ayr 36
Lenox 76 Southeast Warren 48
Wayne 51 Bedford 42
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 66 Exira/EHK 37
CAM 54 Ar-We-Va 52
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Paton-Churdan 42
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 56 LeMars 39
Sioux City East 85 Thomas Jefferson 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Sioux City West 47
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Sioux City North 37
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 78 Melcher-Dallas 41
Mormon Trail 69 Lamoni 60
Twin Cedars 46 Orient-Macksburg 32
Ankeny Christian Academy 72 Seymour 25
Area Missouri
Rock Port 51 Nodaway-Holt 48
West Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn
Northeast Nodaway 56 North Nodaway 32
Stanberry 66 King City 42
Savannah 51 Maryville 33
Area Nebraska
Auburn 55 Nebraska City 35
Johnson County Central 56 Falls City 54 — OT
Yutan 62 Palmyra 32
Milford 60 Elmwood-Murdock 29
Ashland-Greenwood 67 Syracuse 45
Fort Calhoun 45 Conestoga 40
Johnson-Brock 64 Friend 39
Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Lewiston 22
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Pawnee City 18