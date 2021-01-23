KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 47 Shenandoah 15

Denison-Schleswig 52 St. Albert 41

Creston 66 Kuemper Catholic 48

Corner Conference Tournament (at Tabor) – On KMA 960

3rd Place: Fremont-Mills 47 Sidney 30

Championship: Stanton 51 East Mills 34

Western Conference

Underwood 50 Audubon 36

AHSTW 72 IKM-Manning 53

Treynor 43 Logan-Magnolia 33

Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 16

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 88 Central Decatur 48

Mount Ayr 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 57

Lenox 47 Southeast Warren 31

Wayne 54 Bedford 45

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 30

CAM 76 Ar-We-Va 44

Paton-Churdan 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Missouri River Conference

LeMars 52 Abraham Lincoln 42

Sioux City East 40 Thomas Jefferson 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City West 51

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas 44 Moravia 40

Lamoni 56 Mormon Trail 28

Murray 46 Diagonal 32

Twin Cedars 52 Orient-Macksburg 45

Ankeny Christian Academy 41 Seymour 38

Area Missouri

Platte Valley 61 East Atchison 36

Nodaway-Holt 46 Rock Port 33

Stewartsville-Osborn 59 West Nodaway 12

Humboldt-TRS 60 Mound City 48

Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway 

Stanberry 37 King City 21

Area Nebraska

Auburn 58 Nebraska City 41

Falls City 37 Johnson County Central 25

Yutan 48 Palmyra 24

Milford 58 Elmwood-Murdock 35

Syracuse 52 Ashland-Greenwood 46

Conestoga 42 Fort Calhoun 39

Johnson-Brock 47 Friend 21

Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Lewiston 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Pawnee City 10

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 65 Shenandoah 30 

St. Albert 72 Denison-Schleswig 67

Creston 66 Kuemper Catholic 48

Western Conference

Audubon 40 Underwood 34

AHSTW 52 IKM-Manning 44

Treynor 58 Logan-Magnolia 44

Tri-Center 76 Missouri Valley 27 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 68 Nodaway Valley 47

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Mount Ayr 36

Lenox 76 Southeast Warren 48

Wayne 51 Bedford 42

Rolling Valley Conference

Woodbine 66 Exira/EHK 37

CAM 54 Ar-We-Va 52

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Paton-Churdan 42

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 56 LeMars 39

Sioux City East 85 Thomas Jefferson 36

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Sioux City West 47

Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Sioux City North 37

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 78 Melcher-Dallas 41

Mormon Trail 69 Lamoni 60

Twin Cedars 46 Orient-Macksburg 32

Ankeny Christian Academy 72 Seymour 25

Area Missouri

Rock Port 51 Nodaway-Holt 48

West Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn 

Northeast Nodaway 56 North Nodaway 32

Stanberry 66 King City 42

Savannah 51 Maryville 33

Area Nebraska

Auburn 55 Nebraska City 35

Johnson County Central 56 Falls City 54 — OT

Yutan 62 Palmyra 32

Milford 60 Elmwood-Murdock 29

Ashland-Greenwood 67 Syracuse 45

Fort Calhoun 45 Conestoga 40

Johnson-Brock 64 Friend 39

Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Lewiston 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Pawnee City 18

