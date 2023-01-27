KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 51 Shenandoah 50

Atlantic 48 St. Albert 35

Harlan 58 Creston 53 — 2 OT

Lewis Central 75 Kuemper Catholic 43

Corner Conference 

Stanton 86 Essex 31

Fremont-Mills 46 Sidney 33

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 39

Treynor 63 IKM-Manning 20

Tri-Center 51 Missouri Valley 28

Underwood 40 Audubon 32

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 49 Wayne 38

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Bedford 35

Nodaway Valley 80 Southeast Warren 36

Central Decatur 59 Southwest Valley 46

Mount Ayr 67 East Union 35

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 83 Boyer Valley 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Ar-We-Va 31

Woodbine 57 Paton-Churdan 18

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Abraham Lincoln 45

LeMars 61 Thomas Jefferson 22

Bishop Heelan Catholic 87 Sioux City West 50

Non-Conference 

Sioux City East 61 Glenwood 55

East Mills 53 Riverside 29

Area Missouri 

Nodaway Valley 65 Worth County 27

Hogan Prep Academy Charter at Savannah (G)

North Platte Tournament  

5th Place: Mid-Buchanan 65 Mound City 39

King City Tournament 

Championship: King City 33 Northeast Nodaway 29

3rd Place: South Holt 49 DeKalb 32

5th Place: Stanberry 49 Albany 18

Cameron Tournament  

Maryville 58 Cameron 27

Area Nebraska 

Weeping Water 49 Falls City 38

Fairbury 42 Johnson County Central 32

Johnson-Brock 51 Southern 25

Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Tri County 37

Sterling 54 Lewiston 37 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Yutan 47 Arlington 18

Semifinal: Douglas County West 46 Syracuse 35

Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 41 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 22

Consolation: Raymond Central 49 Conestoga 23

Consolation: Fort Calhoun 42 Louisville 39

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 77 Shenandoah 41

Atlantic 68 St. Albert 50

Harlan 64 Creston 55

Lewis Central 60 Kuemper Catholic 42

Corner Conference 

Stanton 69 Essex 28

Fremont-Mills 70 Sidney 66

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 64 Logan-Magnolia 41 

Treynor 61 IKM-Manning 25

Tri-Center 72 Missouri Valley 51

Underwood 74 Audubon 46

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 85 Wayne 40

Bedford 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 33

Nodaway Valley 89 Southeast Warren 61

Central Decatur 69 Southwest Valley 36

Mount Ayr 71 East Union 34

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 78 Boyer Valley 43 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ar-We-Va 50

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 75 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

Thomas Jefferson 62 LeMars 58 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 91 Sioux City West 75

Sioux City East 75 Sioux City North 47

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Moravia 70 Melcher-Dallas 44

Semifinal: Mormon Trail 61 Ankeny Christian 49

Consolation: Murray 39 Lamoni 29

Consolation: Diagonal 65 Seymour 35

Non-Conference 

East Mills 58 Riverside 55

Area Missouri 

Nodaway Valley 58 Worth County 49 — OT 

Hamilton Tournament 

5th Place: Hamilton 54 East Atchison 51

North Platte Tournament  

5th Place: Mound City 58 North Platte 41

King City Tournament 

Championship: Maysville 67 South Holt 56

3rd Place: Stewartsville-Osborn 47 King City 45

5th Place: Albany 52 Northeast Nodaway 39

Cameron Tournament  

Maryville 71 Cameron 41

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 67 Weeping Water 46

Johnson-Brock 50 Southern 35

Tri County 70 Lourdes Central Catholic 24

Sterling 61 Lewiston 47

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.