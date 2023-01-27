KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 51 Shenandoah 50
Atlantic 48 St. Albert 35
Harlan 58 Creston 53 — 2 OT
Lewis Central 75 Kuemper Catholic 43
Corner Conference
Stanton 86 Essex 31
Fremont-Mills 46 Sidney 33
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 39
Treynor 63 IKM-Manning 20
Tri-Center 51 Missouri Valley 28
Underwood 40 Audubon 32
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 49 Wayne 38
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Bedford 35
Nodaway Valley 80 Southeast Warren 36
Central Decatur 59 Southwest Valley 46
Mount Ayr 67 East Union 35
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 83 Boyer Valley 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Ar-We-Va 31
Woodbine 57 Paton-Churdan 18
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Abraham Lincoln 45
LeMars 61 Thomas Jefferson 22
Bishop Heelan Catholic 87 Sioux City West 50
Non-Conference
Sioux City East 61 Glenwood 55
East Mills 53 Riverside 29
Area Missouri
Nodaway Valley 65 Worth County 27
Hogan Prep Academy Charter at Savannah (G)
North Platte Tournament
5th Place: Mid-Buchanan 65 Mound City 39
King City Tournament
Championship: King City 33 Northeast Nodaway 29
3rd Place: South Holt 49 DeKalb 32
5th Place: Stanberry 49 Albany 18
Cameron Tournament
Maryville 58 Cameron 27
Area Nebraska
Weeping Water 49 Falls City 38
Fairbury 42 Johnson County Central 32
Johnson-Brock 51 Southern 25
Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Tri County 37
Sterling 54 Lewiston 37
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Yutan 47 Arlington 18
Semifinal: Douglas County West 46 Syracuse 35
Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 41 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 22
Consolation: Raymond Central 49 Conestoga 23
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 42 Louisville 39
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 77 Shenandoah 41
Atlantic 68 St. Albert 50
Harlan 64 Creston 55
Lewis Central 60 Kuemper Catholic 42
Corner Conference
Stanton 69 Essex 28
Fremont-Mills 70 Sidney 66
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 64 Logan-Magnolia 41
Treynor 61 IKM-Manning 25
Tri-Center 72 Missouri Valley 51
Underwood 74 Audubon 46
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 85 Wayne 40
Bedford 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 33
Nodaway Valley 89 Southeast Warren 61
Central Decatur 69 Southwest Valley 36
Mount Ayr 71 East Union 34
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 78 Boyer Valley 43
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ar-We-Va 50
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 75 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52
Thomas Jefferson 62 LeMars 58
Bishop Heelan Catholic 91 Sioux City West 75
Sioux City East 75 Sioux City North 47
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Moravia 70 Melcher-Dallas 44
Semifinal: Mormon Trail 61 Ankeny Christian 49
Consolation: Murray 39 Lamoni 29
Consolation: Diagonal 65 Seymour 35
Non-Conference
East Mills 58 Riverside 55
Area Missouri
Nodaway Valley 58 Worth County 49 — OT
Hamilton Tournament
5th Place: Hamilton 54 East Atchison 51
North Platte Tournament
5th Place: Mound City 58 North Platte 41
King City Tournament
Championship: Maysville 67 South Holt 56
3rd Place: Stewartsville-Osborn 47 King City 45
5th Place: Albany 52 Northeast Nodaway 39
Cameron Tournament
Maryville 71 Cameron 41
Area Nebraska
Falls City 67 Weeping Water 46
Johnson-Brock 50 Southern 35
Tri County 70 Lourdes Central Catholic 24
Sterling 61 Lewiston 47