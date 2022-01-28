KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/28)

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 43 Shenandoah 42 

Clarinda 56 Red Oak 34 

Harlan 74 Creston 39 

Lewis Central 48 Kuemper Catholic 32 

St. Albert 48 Atlantic 27 

Corner Conference 

Stanton 61 Essex 27

Sidney 50 Fremont-Mills 32 

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 45 Logan-Magnolia 39 

Underwood 41 Audubon 39 

Treynor 52 IKM-Manning 17

Tri-Center 59 Missouri Valley 39

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Bedford 16

Central Decatur 51 Southwest Valley 34 

Mount Ayr 55 East Union 36 

Nodaway Valley 68 Southeast Warren 35

Lenox 38 Wayne 24

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50  Ar-We-Va 15

CAM 61 Boyer Valley 41 

Woodbine 95 Paton-Churdan 23

Glidden-Ralston 55 West Harrison 32

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 55 Thomas Jefferson 17 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 Abraham Lincoln 37

Sioux City West 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41

Bluegrass Tournament 

Semifinal: Twin Cedars 45 Diagonal 43 

Semifinal: Lamoni 65 Ankeny Christian 51

Consolation: Mormon Trail 57 Murray 55 

Area Missouri 

Braymer at North Nodaway (G/B)

King City Tournament 

Championship: Stanberry 55 DeKalb 37

Consolation: Maysville 37 South Holt 33 

North Platte Invitational

Consolation: North Andrew 34 West Platte 31

Consolation: Plattsburg 39 Mound City 34 

Cameron Tournament 

Maryville vs. Cameron (G/B)

Other Nebraska 

Superior 48 Auburn 47 

Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G/B)

Johnson-Brock 48 Southern 42 – OT 

Sterling 50 Lewiston 40 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/28) 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 75 Shenandoah 47

Red Oak 65 Clarinda 55

Harlan 67 Creston 63 

Lewis Central 54 Kuemper Catholic 44

Atlantic 57 St. Albert 43

Corner Conference 

Stanton 78 Essex 16

Sidney 58 Fremont-Mills 35

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 69 Logan-Magnolia 31

Audubon 56 Underwood 39 

Treynor 65 IKM-Manning 35

Tri-Center 64 Missouri Valley 45 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Bedford 21 

Central Decatur 72 Southwest Valley 35

Mount Ayr 61 East Union 35 

Nodaway Valley 74 Southeast Warren 56

Lenox 84 Wayne 64 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 53  Ar-We-Va 48 

Boyer Valley 47 CAM 33 

Woodbine 71 Paton-Churdan 57

West Harrison 61 Glidden-Ralston 32 

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 24 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Abraham Lincoln 60 – 2 OT 

Bishop Heelan 65 Sioux City West 49 

Sioux City East 67 Sioux City North 46

Area Missouri 

Braymer at North Nodaway (G/B)

Hamilton Tournament  

Consolation: Penney 67 East Atchison 64

North Platte Invitational

Consolation: Platte Valley 58 North Andrew 40 

King City Tournament 

Championship: Stanberry 56 Northeast Nodaway 45 

Consolation: Stewartsville-Osborn 50 South Holt 41

Cameron Tournament 

Maryville vs. Cameron (G/B)

Other Nebraska 

Superior at Auburn (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Southern (G/B)

Sterling at Lewiston (G/B)

Conestoga 59 Logan View-Scribner Snyder 34 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Semifinal:Ashland-Greenwood 63 Louisville 21

Semifinal:Fort Calhoun 69 Douglas County West 60 

Consolation: Arlington 51 Syracuse 33

 

 

 

