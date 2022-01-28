KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/28)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 43 Shenandoah 42
Clarinda 56 Red Oak 34
Harlan 74 Creston 39
Lewis Central 48 Kuemper Catholic 32
St. Albert 48 Atlantic 27
Corner Conference
Stanton 61 Essex 27
Sidney 50 Fremont-Mills 32
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 45 Logan-Magnolia 39
Underwood 41 Audubon 39
Treynor 52 IKM-Manning 17
Tri-Center 59 Missouri Valley 39
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Bedford 16
Central Decatur 51 Southwest Valley 34
Mount Ayr 55 East Union 36
Nodaway Valley 68 Southeast Warren 35
Lenox 38 Wayne 24
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Ar-We-Va 15
CAM 61 Boyer Valley 41
Woodbine 95 Paton-Churdan 23
Glidden-Ralston 55 West Harrison 32
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 55 Thomas Jefferson 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 Abraham Lincoln 37
Sioux City West 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41
Bluegrass Tournament
Semifinal: Twin Cedars 45 Diagonal 43
Semifinal: Lamoni 65 Ankeny Christian 51
Consolation: Mormon Trail 57 Murray 55
Area Missouri
Braymer at North Nodaway (G/B)
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 55 DeKalb 37
Consolation: Maysville 37 South Holt 33
North Platte Invitational
Consolation: North Andrew 34 West Platte 31
Consolation: Plattsburg 39 Mound City 34
Cameron Tournament
Maryville vs. Cameron (G/B)
Other Nebraska
Superior 48 Auburn 47
Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G/B)
Johnson-Brock 48 Southern 42 – OT
Sterling 50 Lewiston 40
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/28)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 75 Shenandoah 47
Red Oak 65 Clarinda 55
Harlan 67 Creston 63
Lewis Central 54 Kuemper Catholic 44
Atlantic 57 St. Albert 43
Corner Conference
Stanton 78 Essex 16
Sidney 58 Fremont-Mills 35
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 69 Logan-Magnolia 31
Audubon 56 Underwood 39
Treynor 65 IKM-Manning 35
Tri-Center 64 Missouri Valley 45
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Bedford 21
Central Decatur 72 Southwest Valley 35
Mount Ayr 61 East Union 35
Nodaway Valley 74 Southeast Warren 56
Lenox 84 Wayne 64
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 Ar-We-Va 48
Boyer Valley 47 CAM 33
Woodbine 71 Paton-Churdan 57
West Harrison 61 Glidden-Ralston 32
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Abraham Lincoln 60 – 2 OT
Bishop Heelan 65 Sioux City West 49
Sioux City East 67 Sioux City North 46
Area Missouri
Braymer at North Nodaway (G/B)
Hamilton Tournament
Consolation: Penney 67 East Atchison 64
North Platte Invitational
Consolation: Platte Valley 58 North Andrew 40
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 56 Northeast Nodaway 45
Consolation: Stewartsville-Osborn 50 South Holt 41
Cameron Tournament
Maryville vs. Cameron (G/B)
Other Nebraska
Superior at Auburn (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Southern (G/B)
Sterling at Lewiston (G/B)
Conestoga 59 Logan View-Scribner Snyder 34
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal:Ashland-Greenwood 63 Louisville 21
Semifinal:Fort Calhoun 69 Douglas County West 60
Consolation: Arlington 51 Syracuse 33