KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 21

Red Oak 69 Clarinda 53

St. Albert 71 Atlantic 53

Lewis Central 65 Kuemper Catholic 53

Harlan 91 Creston 54

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 42 Sidney 37

Stanton 65 Essex 30 

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 53 Missouri Valley 9

IKM-Manning 61 Tri-Center 29

Audubon 51 Logan-Magnolia 40

Treynor 53 Riverside 5

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 61 East Union 42

Lenox 56 Wayne 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Bedford 28

Nodaway Valley 75 Southeast Warren 42

Central Decatur 55 Southwest Valley 48

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 West Harrison 20

Glidden-Ralston 55 Ar-We-Va 50

Paton-Churdan 52 Woodbine 47

Missouri River Conference

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars 

Northwest Missouri Tournament

North Nodaway 37 Rock Port 25

Nodaway-Holt 54 Northland Christian 13

North Platte Tournament

Consolation: West Platte 35 Mound City 22

Consolation: Mid-Buchanan 47 Polo 38

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Syracuse 55 Ashland-Greenwood 46

Semifinal: Louisville 35 Yutan 30

Consolation: Raymond Central 44 Conestoga 31

Area Nebraska

Auburn 36 Superior 32

Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Tri County 13

Sterling 57 Lewiston 26

Southern 46 Johnson-Brock 24

Millard North 50 Bellevue West 32

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 31 

Red Oak 52 Clarinda 50

Atlantic 65 St. Albert 51

Lewis Central 66 Kuemper Catholic 59

Harlan 69 Creston 51

Corner Conference

Sidney 47 Fremont-Mills 44

Stanton 85 Essex 9

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 75 Missouri Valley 43

Tri-Center 56 IKM-Manning 37

Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 30

Treynor 71 Riverside 53

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 63 East Union 46

Lenox 60 Wayne 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Bedford 25

Nodaway Valley 57 Southeast Warren 29

Central Decatur 65 Southwest Valley 62

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 63 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48

Ar-We-Va 69 Glidden-Ralston 43

Woodbine 75 Paton-Churdan 37

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 57 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

LeMars 58 Thomas Jefferson 31

Sioux City East 83 Sioux City North 41

Sioux City West 79 Bishop Heelan Catholic 69

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 76 Mormon Trail 52

Semifinal: Moravia 64 Melcher-Dallas 51

Consolation: Murray 62 Diagonal 35

Consolation: Lamoni 58 Seymour 28

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament 

Heartland Christian 61 Cedar Bluffs 39

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Northland Christian 58 Rock Port 50

Worth County 73 West Nodaway 63

North Platte Tournament

Consolation: Platte Valley 81 North Platte 35

Consolation: North Andrew 60 Polo 31

Cameron Tournament

Semifinal: Smithville 55 Benton 45

Area Nebraska

Auburn 73 Superior 29

Weeping Water 62 Palmyra 58

Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Tri County 40

Sterling 48 Lewiston 33

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Humboldt-TRS 37 

Johnson-Brock 44 Southern 42

Bellevue West 81 Millard North 69

