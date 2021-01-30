KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 21
Red Oak 69 Clarinda 53
St. Albert 71 Atlantic 53
Lewis Central 65 Kuemper Catholic 53
Harlan 91 Creston 54
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 42 Sidney 37
Stanton 65 Essex 30
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 53 Missouri Valley 9
IKM-Manning 61 Tri-Center 29
Audubon 51 Logan-Magnolia 40
Treynor 53 Riverside 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 61 East Union 42
Lenox 56 Wayne 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Bedford 28
Nodaway Valley 75 Southeast Warren 42
Central Decatur 55 Southwest Valley 48
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 West Harrison 20
Glidden-Ralston 55 Ar-We-Va 50
Paton-Churdan 52 Woodbine 47
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars
Northwest Missouri Tournament
North Nodaway 37 Rock Port 25
Nodaway-Holt 54 Northland Christian 13
North Platte Tournament
Consolation: West Platte 35 Mound City 22
Consolation: Mid-Buchanan 47 Polo 38
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Syracuse 55 Ashland-Greenwood 46
Semifinal: Louisville 35 Yutan 30
Consolation: Raymond Central 44 Conestoga 31
Area Nebraska
Auburn 36 Superior 32
Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Tri County 13
Sterling 57 Lewiston 26
Southern 46 Johnson-Brock 24
Millard North 50 Bellevue West 32
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 31
Red Oak 52 Clarinda 50
Atlantic 65 St. Albert 51
Lewis Central 66 Kuemper Catholic 59
Harlan 69 Creston 51
Corner Conference
Sidney 47 Fremont-Mills 44
Stanton 85 Essex 9
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 75 Missouri Valley 43
Tri-Center 56 IKM-Manning 37
Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 30
Treynor 71 Riverside 53
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 63 East Union 46
Lenox 60 Wayne 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Bedford 25
Nodaway Valley 57 Southeast Warren 29
Central Decatur 65 Southwest Valley 62
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 63 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48
Ar-We-Va 69 Glidden-Ralston 43
Woodbine 75 Paton-Churdan 37
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 57 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
LeMars 58 Thomas Jefferson 31
Sioux City East 83 Sioux City North 41
Sioux City West 79 Bishop Heelan Catholic 69
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 76 Mormon Trail 52
Semifinal: Moravia 64 Melcher-Dallas 51
Consolation: Murray 62 Diagonal 35
Consolation: Lamoni 58 Seymour 28
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Heartland Christian 61 Cedar Bluffs 39
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Northland Christian 58 Rock Port 50
Worth County 73 West Nodaway 63
North Platte Tournament
Consolation: Platte Valley 81 North Platte 35
Consolation: North Andrew 60 Polo 31
Cameron Tournament
Semifinal: Smithville 55 Benton 45
Area Nebraska
Auburn 73 Superior 29
Weeping Water 62 Palmyra 58
Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Tri County 40
Sterling 48 Lewiston 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Humboldt-TRS 37
Johnson-Brock 44 Southern 42
Bellevue West 81 Millard North 69