Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 59 Shenandoah 42

Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 31

Harlan 49 St. Albert 33

Creston 57 Denison-Schleswig 49 (OT)

Atlantic 35 Kuemper Catholic 24

Corner Conference 

East Mills 54 Sidney 51

Essex 50 Griswold 39

Stanton 66 Hamburg 18

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 30 Tri-Center 24

IKM-Manning 56 Audubon 24

Logan-Magnolia 54 Riverside 26

Underwood 41 Treynor 38 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 49 Bedford 23 

Nodaway Valley 79 Lenox 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 24

East Union 47 Southeast Warren 40

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 53 Boyer Valley 49

Glidden-Ralston 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 53

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Paton-Churdan 19

Woodbine 85 West Harrison 15

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 64 Sioux City West 48

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 52 Diagonal 37

Seymour 36 Lamoni 28 

Melcher-Dallas 64 Orient-Macksburg 39

Mormon Trail 60 Moulton-Udell 24

Murray 51 Moravia 44

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 54 Red Oak 22

Thomas Jefferson 35 Nebraska City 22

Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Harrisburg 40

Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway 44 Rock Port 33 

Mound City 59 Union Star 39

Platte Valley 61 South Holt 25 

Nodaway Valley 87 Osborn-Stewartsville 26

North Nodaway at DeKalb 

Savannah at Cameron 

Stanberry 26 St. Joseph Christian 19

King City 57 Albany 27

North Andrew 60 Pattonsburg 22

Worth County 46 North Harrison 30

Area Nebraska 

Elkhorn 60 Plattsmouth 33

Auburn 51 Palmyra 28

Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Falls City 23 

Conestoga 49 Weeping Water 40

Syracuse 35 Louisville 14 

Sterling 56 Humboldt-TRS 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Diller-Odell 31

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 88 Shenandoah 32

Lewis Central 61 Clarinda 46

Harlan 80 St. Albert 64

Denison-Schleswig 71 Creston 58

Kuemper Catholic 80 Atlantic 63

Corner Conference 

East Mills 61 Sidney 30

Essex 66 Griswold 61 2OT

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 52 Tri-Center 50

IKM-Manning 55 Audubon 38

Riverside 72 Logan-Magnolia 50

Treynor 51 Underwood 44

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 55 Mount Ayr 44

Lenox 91 Nodaway Valley 85

Central Decatur 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Southeast Warren 81 East Union 43

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 62 Boyer Valley 21

Coon Rapids-Bayard 68 Glidden-Ralston 34

West Harrison 76 Woodbine 48

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 50 LeMars 31

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 64 Diagonal 28

Seymour 44 Lamoni 34

Mormon Trail 77 Moulton-Udell 34

Moravia 73 Murray 58

Non-Conference 

Maryville 81 Red Oak 52

Missouri Valley 70 Heartland Christian 25

Area Missouri 

Rock Port 56 Northeast Nodaway 36

Mound City 54 Union Star 30

Platte Valley 75 South Holt 35

Nodaway Valley 64 Osborn-Stewartsville 31

North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)

St. Joseph Christian 75 Stanberry 68

King City 48 Albany 36 

North Andrew 72 Pattonsburg 59 

Worth County 46 North Harrison 34 

Area Nebraska 

Elkhorn 53 Plattsmouth 50

Auburn 52 Palmyra 29

Falls City 36 Lourdes Central Catholic 23

Freeman 60 Johnson County Central 25 

Syracuse 43 Louisville 41

Sterling 42 Humboldt-TRS 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 42 Diller-Odell 32

