KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 59 Shenandoah 42
Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 31
Harlan 49 St. Albert 33
Creston 57 Denison-Schleswig 49 (OT)
Atlantic 35 Kuemper Catholic 24
Corner Conference
East Mills 54 Sidney 51
Essex 50 Griswold 39
Stanton 66 Hamburg 18
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 30 Tri-Center 24
IKM-Manning 56 Audubon 24
Logan-Magnolia 54 Riverside 26
Underwood 41 Treynor 38
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 49 Bedford 23
Nodaway Valley 79 Lenox 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 24
East Union 47 Southeast Warren 40
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 53 Boyer Valley 49
Glidden-Ralston 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 53
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Paton-Churdan 19
Woodbine 85 West Harrison 15
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 64 Sioux City West 48
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 52 Diagonal 37
Seymour 36 Lamoni 28
Melcher-Dallas 64 Orient-Macksburg 39
Mormon Trail 60 Moulton-Udell 24
Murray 51 Moravia 44
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 54 Red Oak 22
Thomas Jefferson 35 Nebraska City 22
Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Harrisburg 40
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 44 Rock Port 33
Mound City 59 Union Star 39
Platte Valley 61 South Holt 25
Nodaway Valley 87 Osborn-Stewartsville 26
North Nodaway at DeKalb
Savannah at Cameron
Stanberry 26 St. Joseph Christian 19
King City 57 Albany 27
North Andrew 60 Pattonsburg 22
Worth County 46 North Harrison 30
Area Nebraska
Elkhorn 60 Plattsmouth 33
Auburn 51 Palmyra 28
Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Falls City 23
Conestoga 49 Weeping Water 40
Syracuse 35 Louisville 14
Sterling 56 Humboldt-TRS 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Diller-Odell 31
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 88 Shenandoah 32
Lewis Central 61 Clarinda 46
Harlan 80 St. Albert 64
Denison-Schleswig 71 Creston 58
Kuemper Catholic 80 Atlantic 63
Corner Conference
East Mills 61 Sidney 30
Essex 66 Griswold 61 2OT
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 52 Tri-Center 50
IKM-Manning 55 Audubon 38
Riverside 72 Logan-Magnolia 50
Treynor 51 Underwood 44
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 55 Mount Ayr 44
Lenox 91 Nodaway Valley 85
Central Decatur 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Southeast Warren 81 East Union 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 62 Boyer Valley 21
Coon Rapids-Bayard 68 Glidden-Ralston 34
West Harrison 76 Woodbine 48
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 50 LeMars 31
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 64 Diagonal 28
Seymour 44 Lamoni 34
Mormon Trail 77 Moulton-Udell 34
Moravia 73 Murray 58
Non-Conference
Maryville 81 Red Oak 52
Missouri Valley 70 Heartland Christian 25
Area Missouri
Rock Port 56 Northeast Nodaway 36
Mound City 54 Union Star 30
Platte Valley 75 South Holt 35
Nodaway Valley 64 Osborn-Stewartsville 31
North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)
St. Joseph Christian 75 Stanberry 68
King City 48 Albany 36
North Andrew 72 Pattonsburg 59
Worth County 46 North Harrison 34
Area Nebraska
Elkhorn 53 Plattsmouth 50
Auburn 52 Palmyra 29
Falls City 36 Lourdes Central Catholic 23
Freeman 60 Johnson County Central 25
Syracuse 43 Louisville 41
Sterling 42 Humboldt-TRS 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 42 Diller-Odell 32