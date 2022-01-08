KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 67 Shenandoah 52
Lewis Central 46 Clarinda 26
Atlantic 57 Kuemper Catholic 24
Denison-Schleswig 55 Creston 54 — 2 OT
Harlan 59 St. Albert 56
Corner Conference
Essex 51 Griswold 35
East Mills 47 Sidney 45
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 58 IKM-Manning 40
Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 16
Treynor 40 Underwood 33
AHSTW 42 Tri-Center 24
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 36 Bedford 26
Nodaway Valley 51 Lenox 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Central Decatur 39
Southeast Warren 36 East Union 33
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 69 Ar-We-Va 37
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 37
Woodbine 85 West Harrison 22
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 61 Sioux City West 53 — OT
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 39 Ankeny Christian Academy 36
Lamoni 58 Seymour 15
Murray 48 Moravia 15
Moulton-Udell 52 Mormon Trail 42
Melcher-Dallas 54 Orient-Macksburg 40
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson 36 Nebraska City 35 — OT
Area Missouri
East Atchison 62 Rock Port 22
DeKalb 47 Mound City 29
South Holt 46 West Platte 44
Platte Valley 58 Northeast Nodaway 15
Nodaway Valley 55 Union Star 42
Pattonsburg 51 North Andrew 30
North Harrison 34 Worth County 26
Stanberry 55 St. Joseph Christian 52 — OT
Area Nebraska
Elkhorn 60 Plattsmouth 14
Syracuse 39 Louisville 27
Conestoga 38 Weeping Water 30
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Falls City 40
Sterling at Humboldt-TRS
Sacred Heart 62 Diller-Odell 29
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 86 Shenandoah 36
Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 42
Kuemper Catholic 53 Atlantic 51
Denison-Schleswig 50 Creston 34
Harlan 60 St. Albert 49
Corner Conference
Griswold 73 Essex 34
East Mills 58 Sidney 39
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 53 Audubon 40
Riverside 51 Logan-Magnolia 36
Treynor 56 Underwood 45
AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 54
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 44 Bedford 41
Lenox 73 Nodaway Valley 57
Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 50
Southeast Warren 72 East Union 55
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 62 Ar-We-Va 45
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Glidden-Ralston 25
West Harrison 66 Woodbine 35
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 63 Sioux City West 54
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 56 Diagonal 42
Lamoni 55 Seymour 37
Moravia 62 Murray 41
Mormon Trail 89 Moulton-Udell 30
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Red Oak 58 Sioux City North 47
Millard North 72 Abraham Lincoln 53
Area Missouri
Rock Port 55 East Atchison 44
Mound City 68 DeKalb 21
West Platte 58 South Holt 18
Platte Valley 63 Northeast Nodaway 49
Nodaway Valley def. Union Star
North Andrew 57 Pattonsburg 49
Worth County 49 North Harrison 24
Stanberry 66 St. Joseph Christian 31
Area Nebraska
Elkhorn 47 Plattsmouth 30
Louisville 56 Syracuse 42
Falls City 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 34
Humboldt-TRS 54 Sterling 40
Sacred Heart 73 Diller-Odell 25