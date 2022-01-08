KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 67 Shenandoah 52

Lewis Central 46 Clarinda 26

Atlantic 57 Kuemper Catholic 24

Denison-Schleswig 55 Creston 54 — 2 OT

Harlan 59 St. Albert 56

Corner Conference 

Essex 51 Griswold 35

East Mills 47 Sidney 45

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 58 IKM-Manning 40

Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 16

Treynor 40 Underwood 33

AHSTW 42 Tri-Center 24

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 36 Bedford 26

Nodaway Valley 51 Lenox 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Central Decatur 39

Southeast Warren 36 East Union 33

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 69 Ar-We-Va 37

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 37

Woodbine 85 West Harrison 22

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 61 Sioux City West 53 — OT

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 39 Ankeny Christian Academy 36

Lamoni 58 Seymour 15

Murray 48 Moravia 15

Moulton-Udell 52 Mormon Trail 42

Melcher-Dallas 54 Orient-Macksburg 40

Non-Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 36 Nebraska City 35 — OT

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 62 Rock Port 22

DeKalb 47 Mound City 29

South Holt 46 West Platte 44

Platte Valley 58 Northeast Nodaway 15

Nodaway Valley 55 Union Star 42

Pattonsburg 51 North Andrew 30

North Harrison 34 Worth County 26

Stanberry 55 St. Joseph Christian 52 — OT

Area Nebraska 

Elkhorn 60 Plattsmouth 14

Syracuse 39 Louisville 27

Conestoga 38 Weeping Water 30

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Falls City 40

Sterling at Humboldt-TRS 

Sacred Heart 62 Diller-Odell 29

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 86 Shenandoah 36

Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 42

Kuemper Catholic 53 Atlantic 51

Denison-Schleswig 50 Creston 34

Harlan 60 St. Albert 49

Corner Conference 

Griswold 73 Essex 34

East Mills 58 Sidney 39

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 53 Audubon 40

Riverside 51 Logan-Magnolia 36

Treynor 56 Underwood 45

AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 54

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 44 Bedford 41

Lenox 73 Nodaway Valley 57

Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 50

Southeast Warren 72 East Union 55

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 62 Ar-We-Va 45

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Glidden-Ralston 25

West Harrison 66 Woodbine 35

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 63 Sioux City West 54

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 56 Diagonal 42

Lamoni 55 Seymour 37

Moravia 62 Murray 41

Mormon Trail 89 Moulton-Udell 30

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 58 Sioux City North 47

Millard North 72 Abraham Lincoln 53

Area Missouri 

Rock Port 55 East Atchison 44

Mound City 68 DeKalb 21

West Platte 58 South Holt 18

Platte Valley 63 Northeast Nodaway 49

Nodaway Valley def. Union Star 

North Andrew 57 Pattonsburg 49

Worth County 49 North Harrison 24

Stanberry 66 St. Joseph Christian 31

Area Nebraska 

Elkhorn 47 Plattsmouth 30

Louisville 56 Syracuse 42

Falls City 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 34

Humboldt-TRS 54 Sterling 40

Sacred Heart 73 Diller-Odell 25

