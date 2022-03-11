MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS 

Platte Valley 45 Leeton 37

Delta 43 Walnut 30

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS

Ellington 65 St. Paul Lutheran 51 

Wellington-Napoleon 66 Blue Eye 47

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship: El Dorado Springs 61 South Shelby 26 

Consolation: Strafford 64 West County 34 

NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Other Nebraska Girls State Tournament Scores 

Class A Championship: Fremont 37 Lincoln Southwest 32 

Class C1 Championship: North Bend Central 35 Lincoln Lutheran 31 

Class C2 Consolation: Oakland-Craig 60 Crofton 57 

Class D1 Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 60 Hartington Cedar Catholic 39 

Class D2 Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 43 Humphrey St. Francis 33 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

IOWA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 1A: North Linn 52 Grand View Christian 48 

Class 2A: Rock Valley 74 Central Lyon 51 

Class 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 56 Central DeWitt 53 

Class 4A: Ames 68 Johnston 37 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS

Stanberry 45 Wellsville-Middle Town 40 

South Iron 85 St. Elizabeth 51

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS

Bernie 79 Putnam County 75 

Norwood 59 Bishop LeBlond 55 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT 

Championship: Charleston 58 Lafayette County 56 

Consolation: Thayer 70 Duchesne 45 

NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT 

Class B Championship: Roncalli Catholic 52 Skutt Catholic 37 

Class C1 Consolation: Kearney Catholic 79 Fort Calhoun 65 

Class C2 Championship: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43 Grand Island Central Catholic 42 

Class D1 Championship: North Platte St. Patrick’s 65 Loomis 57

Class D2 Consolation: Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Osceola 40 

