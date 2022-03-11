MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Platte Valley 45 Leeton 37
Delta 43 Walnut 30
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Ellington 65 St. Paul Lutheran 51
Wellington-Napoleon 66 Blue Eye 47
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship: El Dorado Springs 61 South Shelby 26
Consolation: Strafford 64 West County 34
NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Other Nebraska Girls State Tournament Scores
Class A Championship: Fremont 37 Lincoln Southwest 32
Class C1 Championship: North Bend Central 35 Lincoln Lutheran 31
Class C2 Consolation: Oakland-Craig 60 Crofton 57
Class D1 Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 60 Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Class D2 Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 43 Humphrey St. Francis 33
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
IOWA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1A: North Linn 52 Grand View Christian 48
Class 2A: Rock Valley 74 Central Lyon 51
Class 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 56 Central DeWitt 53
Class 4A: Ames 68 Johnston 37
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Stanberry 45 Wellsville-Middle Town 40
South Iron 85 St. Elizabeth 51
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Bernie 79 Putnam County 75
Norwood 59 Bishop LeBlond 55
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Charleston 58 Lafayette County 56
Consolation: Thayer 70 Duchesne 45
NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class B Championship: Roncalli Catholic 52 Skutt Catholic 37
Class C1 Consolation: Kearney Catholic 79 Fort Calhoun 65
Class C2 Championship: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43 Grand Island Central Catholic 42
Class D1 Championship: North Platte St. Patrick’s 65 Loomis 57
Class D2 Consolation: Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Osceola 40