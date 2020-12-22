KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 62 Thomas Jefferson 36 

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Kuemper Catholic 55 

Harlan 61 Panorama 47 

Stanton 67 Bedford 49

Lenox 61 Diagonal 22  

Mount Ayr 54 Worth County 37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Western Christian 47 

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 61 Mound City 32 

King City 57 Nodaway-Holt 46 

North Platte 54 North Andrew 37

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 35 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Weeping Water 63 Pawnee City 22 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 78 Thomas Jefferson 62 

Non-Conference 

Stanton 52 Bedford 42 

Lenox 68 Diagonal 20

Worth County 70 Mount Ayr 67 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Western Christian 43 

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 61 Mound City 32

King City 57 Nodaway-Holt 48 

North Andrew 68 North Platte 43 

Area Nebraska 

Weeping Water 44 Pawnee City 39

