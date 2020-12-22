KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 62 Thomas Jefferson 36
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Kuemper Catholic 55
Harlan 61 Panorama 47
Stanton 67 Bedford 49
Lenox 61 Diagonal 22
Mount Ayr 54 Worth County 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Western Christian 47
Area Missouri
Stanberry 61 Mound City 32
King City 57 Nodaway-Holt 46
North Platte 54 North Andrew 37
Area Nebraska
Auburn 35 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Weeping Water 63 Pawnee City 22
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 78 Thomas Jefferson 62
Non-Conference
Stanton 52 Bedford 42
Lenox 68 Diagonal 20
Worth County 70 Mount Ayr 67
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Western Christian 43
Area Missouri
Stanberry 61 Mound City 32
King City 57 Nodaway-Holt 48
North Andrew 68 North Platte 43
Area Nebraska
Weeping Water 44 Pawnee City 39