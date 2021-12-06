KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 54 Thomas Jefferson 10

Carlisle 52 Creston 35

Woodbine 66 East Mills 46

Riverside 38 Griswold 27

Tri-Center 51 West Harrison 26

Central Decatur 59 Lamoni 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Colo-Nesco 8

Boyer Valley at West Monona 

West Central Valley at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Area Missouri 

North Andrew 53 Mound City 13

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 58 Coon Rapids-Bayard 48

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 63 Thomas Jefferson 46

Woodbine 50 East Mills 46

Riverside 52 Griswold 17

West Harrison 74 Tri-Center 45

Central Decatur 62 Lamoni 35

Boyer Valley 50 West Monona 39

