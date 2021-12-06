KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 54 Thomas Jefferson 10
Carlisle 52 Creston 35
Woodbine 66 East Mills 46
Riverside 38 Griswold 27
Tri-Center 51 West Harrison 26
Central Decatur 59 Lamoni 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Colo-Nesco 8
Boyer Valley at West Monona
West Central Valley at Ankeny Christian Academy
Area Missouri
North Andrew 53 Mound City 13
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 58 Coon Rapids-Bayard 48
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 63 Thomas Jefferson 46
Woodbine 50 East Mills 46
Riverside 52 Griswold 17
West Harrison 74 Tri-Center 45
Central Decatur 62 Lamoni 35
Boyer Valley 50 West Monona 39