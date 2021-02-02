KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 56 Griswold 31
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 58 Missouri Valley 15
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 71 East Union 53
Central Decatur 32 Mount Ayr 29
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 25
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 66 Sioux City West 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic 36 LeMars 34
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 54 Orient-Macksburg 45
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 41 Thomas Jefferson 35
Harlan 58 Greene County 16
East Mills 74 West Harrison 41
Riverside at Whiting
Nodaway Valley 66 ACGC 37
Panorama 69 Martensdale-St. Marys 35
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 Grand View Christian 40
Dakota Valley 81 Sioux City North 48
Moulton-Udell 43 Novinger 36
Tri-County 43 Melcher-Dallas 39
HLV 67 Twin Cedars 49
Cornerstone Christian 52 Heartland Christian 34
Area Missouri
North Andrew 44 Plattsburg 32
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Malcolm 59 Palmyra 23
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Mead 29
Weeping Water 68 Falls City 37
Auburn 37 Freeman 27
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Pawnee City 41 Lewiston 35
Johnson-Brock 56 Tri County 22
Humboldt-TRS 58 Friend 25
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 67 Griswold 33
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 53 Missouri Valley 34
Treynor 68 AHSTW 64
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 70 East Union 69 — OT
Mount Ayr 73 Central Decatur 59
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 55 Glidden-Ralston 35
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 70 Bishop Heelan Catholic 47
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 44 Orient-Macksburg 27
Non-Conference
Harlan 91 Greene County 38
Bedford 38 Fremont-Mills 25
West Harrison 54 East Mills 38
Riverside 80 Whiting 24
ACGC 51 Nodaway Valley 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 75 Saydel 41
Melcher-Dallas 62 Tri-County 45
HLV 62 Twin Cedars 46
Heartland Christian 55 Cornerstone Christian 44
Area Missouri
Plattsburg 61 North Andrew 58
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Humboldt-TRS 46 Sterling 32
Johnson-Brock 48 Pawnee City 37
Friend 49 Lewiston 28