KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference

Stanton 56 Griswold 31

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 58 Missouri Valley 15

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 71 East Union 53

Central Decatur 32 Mount Ayr 29

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 25

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 66 Sioux City West 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic 36 LeMars 34

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 54 Orient-Macksburg 45

Non-Conference

Shenandoah 41 Thomas Jefferson 35

Harlan 58 Greene County 16

East Mills 74 West Harrison 41

Riverside at Whiting 

Nodaway Valley 66 ACGC 37

Panorama 69 Martensdale-St. Marys 35

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 Grand View Christian 40

Dakota Valley 81 Sioux City North 48

Moulton-Udell 43 Novinger 36

Tri-County 43 Melcher-Dallas 39

HLV 67 Twin Cedars 49

Cornerstone Christian 52 Heartland Christian 34

Area Missouri

North Andrew 44 Plattsburg 32

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Malcolm 59 Palmyra 23

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Mead 29

Weeping Water 68 Falls City 37

Auburn 37 Freeman 27

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Pawnee City 41 Lewiston 35

Johnson-Brock 56 Tri County 22

Humboldt-TRS 58 Friend 25

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference

Stanton 67 Griswold 33

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 53 Missouri Valley 34

Treynor 68 AHSTW 64

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 70 East Union 69 — OT

Mount Ayr 73 Central Decatur 59

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 55 Glidden-Ralston 35

Missouri River Conference  

LeMars 70 Bishop Heelan Catholic 47

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 44 Orient-Macksburg 27

Non-Conference

Harlan 91 Greene County 38

Bedford 38 Fremont-Mills 25

West Harrison 54 East Mills 38

Riverside 80 Whiting 24

ACGC 51 Nodaway Valley 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 75 Saydel 41

Melcher-Dallas 62 Tri-County 45

HLV 62 Twin Cedars 46

Heartland Christian 55 Cornerstone Christian 44

Area Missouri

Plattsburg 61 North Andrew 58

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Humboldt-TRS 46 Sterling 32

Johnson-Brock 48 Pawnee City 37 

Friend 49 Lewiston 28

