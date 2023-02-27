KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinals

Johnston 70 Southeast Polk 48

Ankeny Centennial 60 Waterloo West 51

Pleasant Valley 43 WDM Valley 28

Dowling Catholic 52 Davenport North 38

Iowa Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal 

Vinton-Shellsburg 54 Estherville Lincoln Central 46

Benton 40 Des Moines Christian 34

Solon 54 Wahlert Catholic 46

Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Championships 

Bondurant-Farrar 74 Harlan 53

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Webster City 50

Algona 61 MOC-Floyd Valley 58

North Polk 52 Clear Lake 43

Marion 73 Charles City 56

Xavier 48 Wahlert Catholic 44

Des Moines Hoover 59 Waverly-Shell Rock 44

Missouri Boys Class 1 State Sectionals 

Platte Valley 57 Winton 24

Clarkton 47 Richland (Essex) 44

South Iron 49 Chadwick 46

Green City 75 Orrick 27

St. Elizabeth 49 Dadeville 45

Thomas Jefferson Independent 68 Rich Hill 58

Glasgow 59 Leeton 56

Atlanta 70 Brunswick 55

Missouri Boys Class 2 State Sectionals 

Cooter 76 Summersville 62

Principia 71 Advance 60

Weaubleau 76 Wellington-Napoleon 57

Plattsburg 61 Bishop LeBlond 40

Clopton 47 Canton 45

Salisbury 52 Lincoln 45

Hartville 55 Eugene 40

Marionville 49 Crane 44

Missouri Boys Class 3 State Sectionals 

Central (New Madrid County) 65 Charleston 61

West County 53 Maplewood-Richmond Heights 49

Lafayette County 56 Lone Jack 42

St. Pius X 55 Milan 42

Lutheran North 56 South Shelby 48

Cole Camp 54 North Callaway 51 — 3 OT

Thayer 78 Steelville 55

Sparta 74 Southwest (Washburn) 52

Nebraska Boys Class A District Finals 

Bellevue West 68 Lincoln Northeast 43

Elkhorn South 53 Papillion-LaVista South 49

Lincoln East 76 Lincoln Southwest 72

Millard North 75 Kearney 66

Lincoln North Star 48 Gretna 43

Lincoln Southeast 47 Creighton Prep 42

Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals 

Skutt Catholic 72 Blair 42

Bennington 47 Beatrice 34

Norris 39 Roncalli Catholic 38

Nebraska Boys Class C1 District Finals

Ogallala 66 Adams Central 30

Ashland-Greenwood 71 Winnebago 49

Central City 43 Wayne 38

Nebraska Boys Class C2 District Finals 

Freeman 53 Oakland-Craig 22

Amherst 65 Hershey 34

Doniphan-Trumbull 39 Hastings St. Cecilia 37

Elkhorn Valley 71 Summerland 53

Norfolk Catholic 44 Cross County 30

Nebraska Boys Class D1 District Finals 

Johnson-Brock 51 Sandy Creek 19

Elm Creek 50 McCool Junction 36

Dundy County Stratton 51 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36

Howells-Dodge 56 Bridgeport 34

Nebraska Boys Class D2 District Finals 

Shelton 90 Medicine Valley 46

Wynot 79 Hay Springs 27

Osceola 64 Friend 45

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46 Creighton 43

