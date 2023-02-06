KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 65 Clarinda 54

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 63 Ar-We-Va 52

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Glidden-Ralston 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Paton-Churdan 29

Woodbine 79 West Harrison 29

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 42 Mormon Trail 39

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley 54 Red Oak 47

Kuemper Catholic 56 Sioux City North 50

Stanton 72 Lenox 41

MVAOCOU 75 IKM-Manning 41

Interstate 35 54 Mount Ayr 46

East Union 44 Orient-Macksburg 25

Southeast Warren 43 Moravia 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Cherokee 28

Tri-County 48 Moulton-Udell 26

Area Missouri 

Savannah at St. Pius X

Area Nebraska 

Conestoga def. Plattsmouth

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lewiston 32

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 61 Clarinda 57

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 58 Ar-We-Va 57

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Glidden-Ralston 17

West Harrison 80 Woodbine 43

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 48 Diagonal 36

Mormon Trail 94 Seymour 58

Non-Conference 

Bedford 60 Shenandoah 38

Red Oak 78 Southwest Valley 41

Lenox 77 Stanton 57

Mount Ayr 62 Interstate 35, Truro 38

CAM 60 East Union 42

Moravia 74 Southeast Warren 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 Cherokee 32

Sioux City West 81 Storm Lake 45

Tri-County 64 Moulton-Udell 52

Albia 64 Ankeny Christian 47

Parkview Christian 89 Heartland Christian 45

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 50 Conestoga 40

Falls City Sacred Heart 88 Lewiston 32

