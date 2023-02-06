KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 65 Clarinda 54
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 63 Ar-We-Va 52
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Glidden-Ralston 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Paton-Churdan 29
Woodbine 79 West Harrison 29
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 42 Mormon Trail 39
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 54 Red Oak 47
Kuemper Catholic 56 Sioux City North 50
Stanton 72 Lenox 41
MVAOCOU 75 IKM-Manning 41
Interstate 35 54 Mount Ayr 46
East Union 44 Orient-Macksburg 25
Southeast Warren 43 Moravia 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Cherokee 28
Tri-County 48 Moulton-Udell 26
Area Missouri
Savannah at St. Pius X
Area Nebraska
Conestoga def. Plattsmouth
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lewiston 32
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 61 Clarinda 57
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 58 Ar-We-Va 57
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Glidden-Ralston 17
West Harrison 80 Woodbine 43
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 48 Diagonal 36
Mormon Trail 94 Seymour 58
Non-Conference
Bedford 60 Shenandoah 38
Red Oak 78 Southwest Valley 41
Lenox 77 Stanton 57
Mount Ayr 62 Interstate 35, Truro 38
CAM 60 East Union 42
Moravia 74 Southeast Warren 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 Cherokee 32
Sioux City West 81 Storm Lake 45
Tri-County 64 Moulton-Udell 52
Albia 64 Ankeny Christian 47
Parkview Christian 89 Heartland Christian 45
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 50 Conestoga 40
Falls City Sacred Heart 88 Lewiston 32