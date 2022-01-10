KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 56 Atlantic 33

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 57 AHSTW 39

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 33

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 63 Griswold 26

Des Moines Christian 49 Kuemper Catholic 34

Diagonal 42 Essex 33

Nodaway Valley 73 Clarke 18

Southeast Warren 50 Interstate 35, Truro 41

Fairfax Invitational 

St. Joseph Christian 67 South Holt 55

East Atchison 53 Rock Port 18

Stanberry Invitational 

Platte Valley 68 Albany 8

Stanberry 46 Worth County 12

South Harrison Invitational 

Tri-County 51 Maysville 27

Princeton 67 East Harrison 39

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Parkview Christian 46 Diller-Odell 36

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lewiston

Johnson-Brock 44 Meridian 38

Southern 35 Sterling 33

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Johnson County Central 44 Tri County 25

BDS 60 Pawnee City 18

Exeter-Milligan 48 Palmyra 27

Humboldt-TRS 38 Freeman 29

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 73 Audubon 38

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 41 Southwest Valley 31

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 61 Griswold 34

Des Moines Christian 66 Kuemper Catholic 64 — 2 OT

Diagonal 61 Essex 33

Boyer Valley 50 Logan-Magnolia 44

Nodaway Valley 62 Clarke 56

Southeast Warren at Interstate 35 

Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Collins-Maxwell 64

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Woodward Academy 42

Fairfax Invitational 

St. Joseph Christian 52 South Holt 51

Rock Port 51 Falls City 32

Stanberry Invitational 

Platte Valley 72 North Andrew 48

Worth County 55 Albany 47

South Harrison Invitational 

Maysville 71 East Harrison 34

Princeton 58 Tri-County 32

