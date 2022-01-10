KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 56 Atlantic 33
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 57 AHSTW 39
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 33
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 63 Griswold 26
Des Moines Christian 49 Kuemper Catholic 34
Diagonal 42 Essex 33
Nodaway Valley 73 Clarke 18
Southeast Warren 50 Interstate 35, Truro 41
Fairfax Invitational
St. Joseph Christian 67 South Holt 55
East Atchison 53 Rock Port 18
Stanberry Invitational
Platte Valley 68 Albany 8
Stanberry 46 Worth County 12
South Harrison Invitational
Tri-County 51 Maysville 27
Princeton 67 East Harrison 39
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Parkview Christian 46 Diller-Odell 36
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lewiston
Johnson-Brock 44 Meridian 38
Southern 35 Sterling 33
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Johnson County Central 44 Tri County 25
BDS 60 Pawnee City 18
Exeter-Milligan 48 Palmyra 27
Humboldt-TRS 38 Freeman 29
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 73 Audubon 38
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 41 Southwest Valley 31
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 61 Griswold 34
Des Moines Christian 66 Kuemper Catholic 64 — 2 OT
Diagonal 61 Essex 33
Boyer Valley 50 Logan-Magnolia 44
Nodaway Valley 62 Clarke 56
Southeast Warren at Interstate 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Collins-Maxwell 64
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Woodward Academy 42
Fairfax Invitational
St. Joseph Christian 52 South Holt 51
Rock Port 51 Falls City 32
Stanberry Invitational
Platte Valley 72 North Andrew 48
Worth County 55 Albany 47
South Harrison Invitational
Maysville 71 East Harrison 34
Princeton 58 Tri-County 32