KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 80 East Union 46

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Boyer Valley 47

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City East 45

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 45 Orient-Macksburg 29

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 67 Thomas Jefferson 38

Clarinda 40 Savannah 32

Harlan 43 Winterset 38

Clarke 70 Creston 67

ADM 66 Denison-Schleswig 30

East Mills 54 West Harrison 13

Stanton 52 Mount Ayr 50

Nodaway Valley (MO) 55 Sidney 47

Grand View Christian 42 AHSTW 29

Bishop Heelan Catholic 62 Unity Christian 40

Waukee Northwest 88 Sioux City West 36

BGM 65 Moulton-Udell 19

Lamoni 51 East Harrison 35

Tri County 40 Melcher-Dallas 38

Twin Cedars 44 HLV 34

Area Missouri 

West Platte 61 South Holt 31

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 45 Nebraska City 10

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Elmwood-Murdock 49 Johnson County Central 10

Weeping Water 30 Freeman 27

Auburn 42 Palmyra 39

Falls City 55 Mead 10

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Humboldt-TRS 64 Friend 36

Diller-Odell 52 Tri County 42

Pawnee City 23 Southern 21

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 78 East Union 53

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 71 Boyer Valley 33

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City East 56

Non-Conference 

Underwood 74 St. Albert 46

Winterset 66 Harlan 52

ADM 78 Denison-Schleswig 50

West Harrison 77 East Mills 52

Mount Ayr 74 Stanton 40

Nodaway Valley 77 Sidney 59

Grand View Christian 67 AHSTW 46

Spirit Lake 70 Sioux City North 53

Western Christian 56 LeMars 39

Waukee Northwest 87 Sioux City West 49

BGM at Moulton-Udell 

Lamoni 59 East Harrison 24

Melcher-Dallas 71 Tri-County 44

HLV 59 Twin Cedars 29

Cornerstone Christian 58 Heartland Christian 47

Area Missouri 

West Platte 67 South Holt 63

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Sterling 61 Lewiston 47

Pawnee City 54 Humboldt-TRS 41

Diller-Odell 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 43

