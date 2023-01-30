KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 80 East Union 46
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Boyer Valley 47
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City East 45
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 45 Orient-Macksburg 29
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 67 Thomas Jefferson 38
Clarinda 40 Savannah 32
Harlan 43 Winterset 38
Clarke 70 Creston 67
ADM 66 Denison-Schleswig 30
East Mills 54 West Harrison 13
Stanton 52 Mount Ayr 50
Nodaway Valley (MO) 55 Sidney 47
Grand View Christian 42 AHSTW 29
Bishop Heelan Catholic 62 Unity Christian 40
Waukee Northwest 88 Sioux City West 36
BGM 65 Moulton-Udell 19
Lamoni 51 East Harrison 35
Tri County 40 Melcher-Dallas 38
Twin Cedars 44 HLV 34
Area Missouri
West Platte 61 South Holt 31
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 45 Nebraska City 10
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 49 Johnson County Central 10
Weeping Water 30 Freeman 27
Auburn 42 Palmyra 39
Falls City 55 Mead 10
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Humboldt-TRS 64 Friend 36
Diller-Odell 52 Tri County 42
Pawnee City 23 Southern 21
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 78 East Union 53
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 71 Boyer Valley 33
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City East 56
Non-Conference
Underwood 74 St. Albert 46
Winterset 66 Harlan 52
ADM 78 Denison-Schleswig 50
West Harrison 77 East Mills 52
Mount Ayr 74 Stanton 40
Nodaway Valley 77 Sidney 59
Grand View Christian 67 AHSTW 46
Spirit Lake 70 Sioux City North 53
Western Christian 56 LeMars 39
Waukee Northwest 87 Sioux City West 49
BGM at Moulton-Udell
Lamoni 59 East Harrison 24
Melcher-Dallas 71 Tri-County 44
HLV 59 Twin Cedars 29
Cornerstone Christian 58 Heartland Christian 47
Area Missouri
West Platte 67 South Holt 63
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Sterling 61 Lewiston 47
Pawnee City 54 Humboldt-TRS 41
Diller-Odell 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 43