KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 61 Griswold 23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 61 Southwest Valley 55
Central Decatur 58 Mount Ayr 40
Lenox 69 East Union 37
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 60 Boyer Valley 54
Exira-EHK 68 Paton-Churdan 27
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 58 Orient-Macksburg 31
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 53 Thomas Jefferson 46
St. Albert 60 Logan-Magnolia 33
Winterset 70 Harlan 40
Creston 68 Clarke 42
East Mills 63 West Harrison 20
Riverside 51 Whiting 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Grand View Christian 26
Twin Cedars 42 HLV 37
Melcher-Dallas 35 Tri-County 21
Moulton-Udell 49 Novinger (MO) 32
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Humboldt-TRS 47 Friend 32
Lourdes Central Catholic 46 Tri County 19
Lewiston 52 Pawnee City 25
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 74 Griswold 28
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 57 Wayne 41
Central Decatur 51 Mount Ayr 42
Lenox 67 East Union 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 59 Glidden-Ralston 36
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 77 Paton-Churdan 65
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 41 Orient-Macksburg 24
Non-Conference
St. Albert 53 Logan-Magnolia 47 — OT
Winterset 66 Harlan 52
West Harrison 76 East Mills 54
Riverside 88 Whiting 14
Grand View Christian 72 AHSTW 67
Twin Cedars 54 HLV 47
Tri-County 39 Melcher-Dallas 35
Moulton-Udell Novinger
Cornerstone Christian 71 Heartland Christian 62
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Freeman 42 Elmwood-Murdock 26
Malcolm 71 Palmyra 61
Johnson County Central 43 Mead 37
Auburn 92 Weeping Water 33
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Diller-Odell 53 Pawnee City 40
Friend 60 Lewiston 26
Humboldt-TRS 58 Sterling 48