KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Corner Conference 

Stanton 61 Griswold 23 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 61 Southwest Valley 55

Central Decatur 58 Mount Ayr 40 

Lenox 69 East Union 37 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 60 Boyer Valley 54

Exira-EHK 68 Paton-Churdan 27 

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 58 Orient-Macksburg 31 

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 53 Thomas Jefferson 46 

St. Albert 60 Logan-Magnolia 33 

Winterset 70 Harlan 40 

Creston 68 Clarke 42

East Mills 63 West Harrison 20 

Riverside 51 Whiting 14 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Grand View Christian 26

Twin Cedars 42 HLV 37 

Melcher-Dallas 35 Tri-County 21 

Moulton-Udell 49 Novinger (MO) 32 

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Humboldt-TRS 47 Friend 32

Lourdes Central Catholic 46 Tri County 19

Lewiston 52 Pawnee City 25

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Stanton 74 Griswold 28

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 57 Wayne 41

Central Decatur 51 Mount Ayr 42

Lenox 67 East Union 49

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 59 Glidden-Ralston 36

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 77 Paton-Churdan 65

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 41 Orient-Macksburg 24

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 53 Logan-Magnolia 47 — OT

Winterset 66 Harlan 52

West Harrison 76 East Mills 54

Riverside 88 Whiting 14

Grand View Christian 72 AHSTW 67

Twin Cedars 54 HLV 47

Tri-County 39 Melcher-Dallas 35

Moulton-Udell Novinger

Cornerstone Christian 71 Heartland Christian 62

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Freeman 42 Elmwood-Murdock 26

Malcolm 71 Palmyra 61

Johnson County Central 43 Mead 37

Auburn 92 Weeping Water 33

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Diller-Odell 53 Pawnee City 40

Friend 60 Lewiston 26

Humboldt-TRS 58 Sterling 48

