KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 53 AHSTW 20

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 55 Melcher-Dallas 34

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley 50 Clarinda 49

Lenox 63 Griswold 24

Underwood 61 Thomas Jefferson 29

East Union 50 Lamoni 41

Mount Ayr 60 Seymour 24

ACGC 46 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Storm Lake St. Mary’s 64 Ar-We-Va 14

Sioux Center 56 LeMars 47

MMCRU 65 Sioux City East 49

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 52 Nodaway Valley 38

South Holt 47 South Holt 45

Area Nebraska 

Platteview 64 Plattsmouth 37 

Falls City 49 Ashland-Greenwood 46

Douglas County West 53 Conestoga 31

Milford at Auburn 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 50 Treynor 49

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 61 Melcher-Dallas 35

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 48 Southwest Valley 30

Lenox 81 Griswold 46 

Underwood 52 Thomas Jefferson 49

Lamoni 81 East Union 61

Mount Ayr 83 Seymour 37

ACGC 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Ar-We-Va 52 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 34

LeMars 68 Sioux Center 62

Spirit Lake 67 Sioux City North 50

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 63 Nodaway Valley 38

South Holt at Union Star 

Maryville 67 Lathrop 58

Area Nebraska 

Platteview 76 Plattsmouth 41

Ashland-Greenwood 71 Falls City 28

Milford at Auburn 

Palmyra 46 Weeping Water 37

