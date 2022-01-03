KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 53 AHSTW 20
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 55 Melcher-Dallas 34
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 50 Clarinda 49
Lenox 63 Griswold 24
Underwood 61 Thomas Jefferson 29
East Union 50 Lamoni 41
Mount Ayr 60 Seymour 24
ACGC 46 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Storm Lake St. Mary’s 64 Ar-We-Va 14
Sioux Center 56 LeMars 47
MMCRU 65 Sioux City East 49
Area Missouri
East Atchison 52 Nodaway Valley 38
South Holt 47 South Holt 45
Area Nebraska
Platteview 64 Plattsmouth 37
Falls City 49 Ashland-Greenwood 46
Douglas County West 53 Conestoga 31
Milford at Auburn
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 50 Treynor 49
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 61 Melcher-Dallas 35
Non-Conference
Clarinda 48 Southwest Valley 30
Lenox 81 Griswold 46
Underwood 52 Thomas Jefferson 49
Lamoni 81 East Union 61
Mount Ayr 83 Seymour 37
ACGC 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Ar-We-Va 52 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 34
LeMars 68 Sioux Center 62
Spirit Lake 67 Sioux City North 50
Area Missouri
East Atchison 63 Nodaway Valley 38
South Holt at Union Star
Maryville 67 Lathrop 58
Area Nebraska
Platteview 76 Plattsmouth 41
Ashland-Greenwood 71 Falls City 28
Milford at Auburn
Palmyra 46 Weeping Water 37