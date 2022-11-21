KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Non-Conference 

GIRLS: Woodbine 67 AHSTW 53

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 55 ACGC 37

GIRLS: Ankeny Christian 57 Southeast Warren 49

GIRLS: Cherokee 74 Sioux City West 64

