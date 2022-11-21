KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
GIRLS: Woodbine 67 AHSTW 53
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 55 ACGC 37
GIRLS: Ankeny Christian 57 Southeast Warren 49
GIRLS: Cherokee 74 Sioux City West 64
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
GIRLS: Woodbine 67 AHSTW 53
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 55 ACGC 37
GIRLS: Ankeny Christian 57 Southeast Warren 49
GIRLS: Cherokee 74 Sioux City West 64
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.