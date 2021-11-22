KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Woodbine 53 AHSTW 22

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 75 ACGC 40

GIRLS: Southeast Warren 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 33

GIRLS: Cherokee 67 Sioux City West 46

GIRLS: Spencer 59 LeMars 37

