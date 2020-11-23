KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
AHSTW 63 Woodbine 39
Southeast Warren 61 Ankeny Christian 13
MVAOCOU 59 Boyer Valley 48
Cherokee 73 Sioux City West 45
Spencer 62 LeMars 41
