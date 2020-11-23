KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference

AHSTW 63 Woodbine 39

Southeast Warren 61 Ankeny Christian 13

MVAOCOU 59 Boyer Valley 48

Cherokee 73 Sioux City West 45

Spencer 62 LeMars 41

