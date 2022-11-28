KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Essex 61 Hamburg 29

Non-Conference 

Underwood 38 Shenandoah 31

Winterset 56 Creston 29

East Mills 66 Diagonal 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 Audubon 22

MVAOCOU 79 Missouri Valley 28

Clarke 56 Mount Ayr 48

West Central Valley 61 Southeast Warren 26

Madrid at Ankeny Christian 

Moravia 36 Tri-County 35

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond 49 South Holt 17

East Atchison 61 Rock Port 27

Platte Valley Invitational 

St. Joseph Christian 62 Bishop LeBlond JV 38

DeKalb vs. Osborn/Stewartsville

Nodaway Valley 81 Union Star 28

North Nodaway 36 Northeast Nodaway 31

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley 49 Albany 14

King City vs. Stanberry

Savannah Tournament 

Benton 55 Smithville 36

Chillicothe 68 Maryville 35

Pembroke Hill 53 Savannah 43

Area Missouri 

North Andrew 64 Plattsburg 25

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Essex 60 Hamburg 38

Non-Conference 

Underwood 71 Shenandoah 19

Clarinda 61 Nodaway Valley 54

Winterset 74 Creston 47

East Mills 70 Diagonal 31

Fremont-Mills 59 Heartland Christian 57

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Audubon 51

Missouri Valley 57 MVAOCOU 40

Mount Ayr 76 Clarke 71

Southeast Warren 58 West Central Valley 50

Ankeny Christian 61 Madrid 60

Moravia 63 Tri-County 21

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond 50 East Atchison 41

Rock Port 58 South Holt 54

Platte Valley Invitational 

Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Nodaway Valley JV, 7:00 PM

DeKalb vs. North Nodaway, 5:30 PM

Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star, 4:00 PM 

St. Joseph Christian 110 Northeast Nodaway 96

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley 77 Stanberry 38

Pattonsburg vs. Albany

