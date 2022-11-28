KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Essex 61 Hamburg 29
Non-Conference
Underwood 38 Shenandoah 31
Winterset 56 Creston 29
East Mills 66 Diagonal 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 Audubon 22
MVAOCOU 79 Missouri Valley 28
Clarke 56 Mount Ayr 48
West Central Valley 61 Southeast Warren 26
Madrid at Ankeny Christian
Moravia 36 Tri-County 35
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 49 South Holt 17
East Atchison 61 Rock Port 27
Platte Valley Invitational
St. Joseph Christian 62 Bishop LeBlond JV 38
DeKalb vs. Osborn/Stewartsville
Nodaway Valley 81 Union Star 28
North Nodaway 36 Northeast Nodaway 31
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 49 Albany 14
King City vs. Stanberry
Savannah Tournament
Benton 55 Smithville 36
Chillicothe 68 Maryville 35
Pembroke Hill 53 Savannah 43
Area Missouri
North Andrew 64 Plattsburg 25
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Essex 60 Hamburg 38
Non-Conference
Underwood 71 Shenandoah 19
Clarinda 61 Nodaway Valley 54
Winterset 74 Creston 47
East Mills 70 Diagonal 31
Fremont-Mills 59 Heartland Christian 57
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Audubon 51
Missouri Valley 57 MVAOCOU 40
Mount Ayr 76 Clarke 71
Southeast Warren 58 West Central Valley 50
Ankeny Christian 61 Madrid 60
Moravia 63 Tri-County 21
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 50 East Atchison 41
Rock Port 58 South Holt 54
Platte Valley Invitational
Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Nodaway Valley JV, 7:00 PM
DeKalb vs. North Nodaway, 5:30 PM
Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star, 4:00 PM
St. Joseph Christian 110 Northeast Nodaway 96
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 77 Stanberry 38
Pattonsburg vs. Albany