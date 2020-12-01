KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Non-Conference
Underwood 44 Shenandoah 27
Nodaway Valley 63 Clarinda 19
Harlan 34 Treynor 25
Creston 60 Winterset 34
East Mills 56 Diagonal 16
Fremont-Mills 76 Heartland Christian 8
Griswold 45 Southwest Valley 41
MVAOCOU 56 Missouri Valley 35
South Central Calhoun 62 Audubon 48
Mount Ayr 29 Clarke 26
Madrid 44 Ankeny Christian Academy 20
Moravia 37 Tri-County 16
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 70 Northland Christian 12
Mound City 39 Rock Port 29
Platte Valley Invitational
Nodaway-Holt 34 St. Joseph Christian 25
DeKalb 41 Union Star 12
North Nodaway def. Northeast Nodaway
Albany Invitational
Stanberry 49 Worth County 19
King City 30 Princeton 18
Savannah Invitational
Maryville 91 KC Southeast 29
William Chrisman 50 Savannah 21
Smithville 46 Chillicothe 36
Benton 58 Platte County 23
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Non-Conference
Clarinda 53 Nodaway Valley 45
Winterset 78 Creston 57
Lewis Central 54 Sioux City North 35
East Mills 65 Diagonal 38
Fremont-Mills 71 Heartland Christian 28
Southwest Valley 81 Griswold 37
MVAOCOU 53 Missouri Valley 40
South Central Calhoun 60 Audubon 27
AHSTW 61 Woodbine 50
Mount Ayr 65 Clarke 43
Madrid 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 53
Moravia 66 Tri-County 24
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 54 Northland Christian 50
Mound City 93 Rock Port 37
Platte Valley Invitational
North Nodaway 52 DeKalb 40
Northeast Nodaway def. Union Star
St. Joseph Christian 58 Nodaway-Holt 36
Albany Invitational
Worth County 68 Stanberry 56
Princeton 51 King City 20