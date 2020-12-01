KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Non-Conference 

Underwood 44 Shenandoah 27

Nodaway Valley 63 Clarinda 19

Harlan 34 Treynor 25

Creston 60 Winterset 34

East Mills 56 Diagonal 16

Fremont-Mills 76 Heartland Christian 8 

Griswold 45 Southwest Valley 41

MVAOCOU 56 Missouri Valley 35

South Central Calhoun 62 Audubon 48

Mount Ayr 29 Clarke 26

Madrid 44 Ankeny Christian Academy 20

Moravia 37 Tri-County 16

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond 70 Northland Christian 12

Mound City 39 Rock Port 29

Platte Valley Invitational 

Nodaway-Holt 34 St. Joseph Christian 25

DeKalb 41 Union Star 12

North Nodaway def. Northeast Nodaway

Albany Invitational 

Stanberry 49 Worth County 19

King City 30 Princeton 18

Savannah Invitational 

Maryville 91 KC Southeast 29

William Chrisman 50 Savannah 21

Smithville 46 Chillicothe 36

Benton 58 Platte County 23

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Non-Conference 

Clarinda 53 Nodaway Valley 45

Winterset 78 Creston 57

Lewis Central 54 Sioux City North 35

East Mills 65 Diagonal 38

Fremont-Mills 71 Heartland Christian 28

Southwest Valley 81 Griswold 37

MVAOCOU 53 Missouri Valley 40

South Central Calhoun 60 Audubon 27

AHSTW 61 Woodbine 50 

Mount Ayr 65 Clarke 43

Madrid 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 53

Moravia 66 Tri-County 24

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond 54 Northland Christian 50

Mound City 93 Rock Port 37

Platte Valley Invitational 

North Nodaway 52 DeKalb 40

Northeast Nodaway def. Union Star 

St. Joseph Christian 58 Nodaway-Holt 36

Albany Invitational 

Worth County 68 Stanberry 56

Princeton 51 King City 20

