KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Blair 50 Lewis Central 36
Southwest Valley 44 Griswold 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85 IKM-Manning 38
Mount Ayr 66 Seymour 15
Sioux City East 75 South Sioux City 39
Melcher-Dallas 56 Meskwaki Settlement 20
Albia 54 Twin Cedars 35
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 36 Platte Valley 34
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth def. Schuyler
Elmwood-Murdock 49 David City 31
Johnson County Central 38 Pawnee City 31
Falls City 36 Freeman 31
Ashland-Greenwood 52 Louisville 21
Syracuse 49 Raymond Central 38
Conestoga 36 Logan View 30
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Urbandale 54 Lewis Central 32
Kuemper Catholic 72 Van Meter 64
Harlan 52 Blair 43
Southwest Valley 72 Griswold 25
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 IKM-Manning 58
Mount Ayr 79 Seymour 23
Sioux City East 87 South Sioux City 52
Melcher-Dallas 80 Meskwaki Settlement School 14
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 76 Platte Valley 55
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 66 Schuyler 28
Elmwood-Murdock 53 David City 44
Johnson County Central 55 Pawnee City 43
Freeman 70 Falls City 24
Ashland-Greenwood 70 Louisville 42
Syracuse 61 Raymond Central 33
Conestoga 53 Logan View 33