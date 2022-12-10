KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Blair 50 Lewis Central 36

Southwest Valley 44 Griswold 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85 IKM-Manning 38

Mount Ayr 66 Seymour 15

Sioux City East 75 South Sioux City 39

Melcher-Dallas 56 Meskwaki Settlement 20

Albia 54 Twin Cedars 35

AREA MISSOURI 

Maryville 36 Platte Valley 34

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth def. Schuyler

Elmwood-Murdock 49 David City 31

Johnson County Central 38 Pawnee City 31

Falls City 36 Freeman 31

Ashland-Greenwood 52 Louisville 21

Syracuse 49 Raymond Central 38

Conestoga 36 Logan View 30

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Urbandale 54 Lewis Central 32

Kuemper Catholic 72 Van Meter 64

Harlan 52 Blair 43

Southwest Valley 72 Griswold 25

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 IKM-Manning 58

Mount Ayr 79 Seymour 23

Sioux City East 87 South Sioux City 52

Melcher-Dallas 80 Meskwaki Settlement School 14

AREA MISSOURI 

Maryville 76 Platte Valley 55 

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 66 Schuyler 28

Elmwood-Murdock 53 David City 44

Johnson County Central 55 Pawnee City 43

Freeman 70 Falls City 24

Ashland-Greenwood 70 Louisville 42

Syracuse 61 Raymond Central 33

Conestoga 53 Logan View 33

