KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 39 Logan-Magnolia 23

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Southwest Valley 21

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 44 Paton-Churdan 38

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 30 Moravia 25

Non-Conference 

Treynor 61 Red Oak 25

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 IKM-Manning 42

Audubon 64 Central Decatur 51

Davis County 47 Wayne 37

Sioux City East 47 South Sioux City 31

Twin Cedars 39 Albia 36

Area Missouri 

Park Hill 57 Maryville 33

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 51 Schuyler 21

Logan View 35 Conestoga 14

Syracuse 35 Raymond Central 34

Ashland-Greenwood 46 Louisville 33

Johnson County Central 41 Pawnee City 17

Freeman 42 Falls City 20

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 58 Logan-Magnolia 38

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Southwest Valley 41

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 70 Paton-Churdan 38

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Moravia 

Non-Conference 

Harlan 68 Blair 64 — OT

Van Meter 67 Kuemper Catholic 50

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 IKM-Manning 41

Central Decatur 50 Audubon 45

Davis County at Wayne

Sioux City East 78 South Sioux City 45

Area Missouri 

Richmond 67 Maryville 57

North Andrew 63 Milan 54

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth def. Schuyler

Conestoga 50 Logan View 46

Raymond Central 47 Syracuse 40

Ashland-Greenwood 70 Louisville 29

Johnson County Central 66 Pawnee City 44

Freeman 58 Falls City 24

Auburn at Mead

