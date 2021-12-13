KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 39 Logan-Magnolia 23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Southwest Valley 21
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 44 Paton-Churdan 38
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 30 Moravia 25
Non-Conference
Treynor 61 Red Oak 25
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 IKM-Manning 42
Audubon 64 Central Decatur 51
Davis County 47 Wayne 37
Sioux City East 47 South Sioux City 31
Twin Cedars 39 Albia 36
Area Missouri
Park Hill 57 Maryville 33
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 51 Schuyler 21
Logan View 35 Conestoga 14
Syracuse 35 Raymond Central 34
Ashland-Greenwood 46 Louisville 33
Johnson County Central 41 Pawnee City 17
Freeman 42 Falls City 20
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 58 Logan-Magnolia 38
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Southwest Valley 41
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 70 Paton-Churdan 38
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Non-Conference
Harlan 68 Blair 64 — OT
Van Meter 67 Kuemper Catholic 50
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 IKM-Manning 41
Central Decatur 50 Audubon 45
Davis County at Wayne
Sioux City East 78 South Sioux City 45
Area Missouri
Richmond 67 Maryville 57
North Andrew 63 Milan 54
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth def. Schuyler
Conestoga 50 Logan View 46
Raymond Central 47 Syracuse 40
Ashland-Greenwood 70 Louisville 29
Johnson County Central 66 Pawnee City 44
Freeman 58 Falls City 24
Auburn at Mead