KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 52 Clarinda 46

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 42 Moulton-Udell 26

Non-Conference  

Glenwood 61 Abraham Lincoln 49

Central Decatur 57 South Harrison 37

Wayne 55 Davis County 48

Sioux City East 69 South Sioux City 65

Albia 47 Twin Cedars 31

Area Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood 44 Louisville 39

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57 Conestoga 26

Syracuse 59 Arlington 13

Falls City 35 Freeman 31

Pawnee City 57 Johnson County Central 32

Elkhorn North 62 Weeping Water 40

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda 60 Shenandoah 40

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 81 Moulton-Udell 27

Non-Conference  

Red Oak 74 Griswold 38

South Harrison 47 Central Decatur 46

Davis County 66 Wayne 30

Sioux City East 79 South Sioux City 31

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth 49 Schuyler 39

Ashland-Greenwood 60 Louisville 59

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57 Conestoga 55 — OT

Syracuse 46 Raymond Central 39

Auburn 61 Elmwood-Murdock 23

Freeman 49 Falls City 33

Johnson County Central 46 Pawnee City 30

Elkhorn North 82 Weeping Water 33

