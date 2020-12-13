KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 52 Clarinda 46
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 42 Moulton-Udell 26
Non-Conference
Glenwood 61 Abraham Lincoln 49
Central Decatur 57 South Harrison 37
Wayne 55 Davis County 48
Sioux City East 69 South Sioux City 65
Albia 47 Twin Cedars 31
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 44 Louisville 39
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57 Conestoga 26
Syracuse 59 Arlington 13
Falls City 35 Freeman 31
Pawnee City 57 Johnson County Central 32
Elkhorn North 62 Weeping Water 40
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 60 Shenandoah 40
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 81 Moulton-Udell 27
Non-Conference
Red Oak 74 Griswold 38
South Harrison 47 Central Decatur 46
Davis County 66 Wayne 30
Sioux City East 79 South Sioux City 31
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 49 Schuyler 39
Ashland-Greenwood 60 Louisville 59
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57 Conestoga 55 — OT
Syracuse 46 Raymond Central 39
Auburn 61 Elmwood-Murdock 23
Freeman 49 Falls City 33
Johnson County Central 46 Pawnee City 30
Elkhorn North 82 Weeping Water 33