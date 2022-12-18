KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 55 Glidden-Ralston 37

Non-Conference 

Glenwood 76 Plattsmouth 41

Lewis Central 51 Urbandale 34

Atlantic 60 Nodaway Valley 56

Kuemper Catholic 61 Greene County 6

Underwood 52 Stanton 46

Treynor 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41

Des Moines Roosevelt 55 Abraham Lincoln 50

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Iowa City West 36

Davenport North 59 Sioux City East 58

LeMars 74 Dakota Valley 51

Area Missouri 

Rock Port 49 Drexel 46

Tipton 60 Platte valley 52

Green City 40 Stanberry 23

Area Nebraska 

Milford 42 Ashland-Greenwood 40

Louisville 36 Brownell-Talbot 32

Bishop LeBlond 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 35

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 49 Glidden-Ralston 30

Non-Conference 

Underwood 68 Red Oak 59

Glenwood 64 Plattsmouth 48

Atlantic 52 Nodaway Valley 46

AHSTW 84 St. Albert 52

Freeman 61 Lewis Central 51

Kuemper Catholic 84 Greene County 54

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Lenox 57

Des Moines Roosevelt 62 Abraham Lincoln 57

Sioux City East 70 Ankeny 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Omaha Burke 46

Area Missouri 

Drexel 61 Rock Port 54

Platte Valley 53 Tipton 42

Green City 75 Stanberry 47

Area Nebraska 

Crete 63 Palmyra 46

Ashland-Greenwood def. Milford

Louisville 56 Brownell-Talbot 32

Bishop LeBlond 51 Falls City Sacred Heart 25

