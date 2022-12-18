KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 55 Glidden-Ralston 37
Non-Conference
Glenwood 76 Plattsmouth 41
Lewis Central 51 Urbandale 34
Atlantic 60 Nodaway Valley 56
Kuemper Catholic 61 Greene County 6
Underwood 52 Stanton 46
Treynor 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41
Des Moines Roosevelt 55 Abraham Lincoln 50
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Iowa City West 36
Davenport North 59 Sioux City East 58
LeMars 74 Dakota Valley 51
Area Missouri
Rock Port 49 Drexel 46
Tipton 60 Platte valley 52
Green City 40 Stanberry 23
Area Nebraska
Milford 42 Ashland-Greenwood 40
Louisville 36 Brownell-Talbot 32
Bishop LeBlond 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 35
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 49 Glidden-Ralston 30
Non-Conference
Underwood 68 Red Oak 59
Glenwood 64 Plattsmouth 48
Atlantic 52 Nodaway Valley 46
AHSTW 84 St. Albert 52
Freeman 61 Lewis Central 51
Kuemper Catholic 84 Greene County 54
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Lenox 57
Des Moines Roosevelt 62 Abraham Lincoln 57
Sioux City East 70 Ankeny 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Omaha Burke 46
Area Missouri
Drexel 61 Rock Port 54
Platte Valley 53 Tipton 42
Green City 75 Stanberry 47
Area Nebraska
Crete 63 Palmyra 46
Ashland-Greenwood def. Milford
Louisville 56 Brownell-Talbot 32
Bishop LeBlond 51 Falls City Sacred Heart 25